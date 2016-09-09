'Home is where the Art is' event set Oct. 22

FARGO—Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity will collaborate with regional artists for their sixth annual "Home is where the Art is" ReStore Recycled Art Show and Silent Auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Dakota Medical Foundation, 4152 28th Ave. S., Fargo.

"Home is where the Art is" showcases recycled art, using materials from the Lake Agassiz Habitat ReStore, a home improvement and building supplies thrift store in Moorhead. All proceeds will support Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity's mission of building simple, decent and affordable homes for families in Cass and Clay counties.

Artists have until Sept. 30 to shop at ReStore and turn home improvement materials into art.

Tickets are available at www.lakeagassizhabitat.org/artshow, and free-will donations are accepted.

At the event, guests will view the artwork in the main gallery and bid on their favorites in a silent auction. They will be entertained by special music guest Kwaician Traylor, one of Habitat's homeowners. The featured artist is Ashley Kunz, Artist-Autumn in December.

There will be a class for children from 1 to 3 p.m. and a class for adults from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. To register, visit www.lakeagassizhabitat.org/artshow. For questions about the event, contact artshow@lakeaggasizhabitat.org.