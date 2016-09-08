FCC officials said that under the new plan, programmers and pay-TV distributors would be in control of the content on the app, along with such things as channel placement and advertising. Pixabay image

LOS ANGELES—FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler outlined a proposal that would require cable, satellite, and telecom providers to offer subscribers a free app where they can access all of the programming they pay for without having to shell out for the rental each month of a set-top box.

Wheeler's proposal, unveiled on Thursday, is a revision of a plan he promoted earlier this year that would have required cable providers to "open up" their set-top box so third-party manufacturers could create their own box for sale to consumers. But the plan faced stiff opposition from multichannel pay-TV distributors and from studios and networks, who said that it would undermine their carriage contracts.

FCC officials said that under the new plan, programmers and pay-TV distributors would be in control of the content on the app, along with such things as channel placement and advertising.

The proposal was circulated among FCC commissioners on Thursday, and will come to a vote on Sept. 29.

The new proposal would require parity in search. It requires that the app be compatible across a variety of devices, including tablets, smartphones, gaming systems, streaming devices, or smart TVs. FCC officials believe that the plan will spur competition and accelerate the development of new products.

Another provision of the proposal would require that consumers be able to search programming options in one place, whether it be the app or an over-the-top service like Netflix. Pay-TV providers will not be able to require that their app gets better search results than other sources of programming. It also requires that cable and satellite providers make it just as easy for a subscriber to authenticate other programming apps, as it does their own.

The proposal also calls for the creation of a licensing body, made up of multichannel distributors and programmers, that will be charged with coming up with a standard license for the app. An FCC senior official said that the agency would still be able to review the standard license to make sure that the terms do not stifle competition.

Studios have taken issue with copyright protection in the past. The FCC says that the proposal leaves control of video distribution in the hands of multichannel providers, leaving those protections in place. They say that existing content distribution deals—like program carriage contracts between content companies and a cable provider—would remain in place.

"Pay-TV companies retain their customers and will still receive a monthly subscription fee for the content they provide—consumers will simply have new ways to access that content," according to a summary of the proposal.

Cable and satellite providers will have some flexibility in how they comply with the rules—they could develop apps themselves, or give code to a third-party developer. Large providers will have two years to comply, medium-sized providers will have an additional two years, and smaller operators—with fewer than 400,000 subscribers—will not have to comply.