Charges filed against two men in north Fargo shooting

That's the upshot of a shooting on Monday, Sept. 5, in a north Fargo neighborhood.

Two men are now charged in connection with the shooting, each facing one count of reckless endangerment for their actions during the incident that began about 6:10 p.m., when multiple gunshots were heard in the 800 block of Oak Street North.

According to documents filed in Cass County District Court:

Following the shooting, police spoke with Jaquan K. Gatewood, 21, who lives at 806 Oak St. N.

Gatewood told police that earlier in the day he was involved in a fight in south Fargo's Lindenwood Park with a man identified in court documents as Zachary V. Northern, 32, of Moorhead.

Gatewood told police he and Northern spoke by phone after the fight and essentially taunted each other, after which Gatewood grabbed a handgun and waited on his front steps.

Northern arrived in a vehicle a short while later and the two began arguing.

When Northern turned in the direction of his vehicle saying he was going to get a gun, Gatewood pulled out his own gun and started shooting at Northern, Gatewood told police.

Gatewood told police he then ran out to the street to apologize to Northern for shooting at him and physically handed his gun to Northern.

At that point, Northern tried to hit Gatewood with the gun and the two began wrestling in the street, according to Gatewood, who told police that as he fled from the area on foot Northern fired at him several times from a vehicle.

A short while later, an SUV Northern was riding in was stopped in Moorhead and Northern was interviewed by members of the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit. A small-caliber handgun was found in the SUV.

Northern told an agent that Gatewood shot at him several times during a confrontation, but he wrestled the gun away from him.

Gatewood is accused in court papers of firing a gun toward the SUV when it was occupied by Northern, a woman, and two children ages 11 and 2.

Northern is accused of firing a gun at Gatwood in a residential area, endangering Gatewood and his neighbors.

Court papers say no one was wounded in the shooting, but bullet holes were found in the siding of Gatewood's home and in a door of the SUV Northern was riding in with a woman and two children.