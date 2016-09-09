Forum on opioid crisis set Sept. 20 in Moorhead

MOORHEAD—The Clay County Collaborative will host a community dialogue on the opioid crisis from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Comstock Memorial Student Union on the Minnesota State University Moorhead campus, 615 14th St. S.

The event will feature a viewing of the film "Paper Tigers: How One School and One Community Took on Toxic Stress." Presentations on local responses, and a community discussion on prevention and building resiliency in youth will follow the film viewing.

There is no charge to attend, but registration is required due to limited space. Register at www.addressingtheopioidcrisis.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Carolyn Strnad, at (218) 443-3916 or coordinator@claycountycollaborative.org.