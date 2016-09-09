Baesler seeks applicants for student cabinet

BISMARCK - Kirsten Baesler, superintendent of North Dakota's Department of Public Instruction, is asking youths in the state to join her student cabinet.

The group will provide Baesler with ideas and opinions on how to improve education.

Public and private school students in grades three through 12, and college freshmen, can apply. The application form is available online at https://www.nd.gov/dpi/uploads/26/ApplicationforSelectionStudentCabinet2....

The application deadline is Sept. 23. Baesler hopes to choose the cabinet by Sept. 30.

The cabinet will have up to 20 members.

Members of the student cabinet "will have a voice and a role in shaping what the next generation of students will experience in their classrooms, and could even influence their next year in school," Baesler said in a news release.

Questions should be directed to Candice Tollefson by phone at (701) 328-2272, or email ctollefson@nd.gov.