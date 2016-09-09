FARGO — Lewis and Clark Elementary School here is one of 544 schools nationwide honored with a 2016 Let's Move! Active Schools National Award for integrating at least 60 minutes of physical activity into each school day.

Let's Move! Active Schools is part of first lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! Initiative.

Award winners must meet significant benchmarks in five areas: physical education, physical activity before and after school, physical activity during school, staff involvement, and family and community engagement.

Lewis & Clark physical education teacher Amber Diemert and former instructors Michael Breker and Tyler Hetland led the Active School movement. The team started physical activity classroom breaks, offered before- and after-school physical activities, incorporated student participation in activities such as the PTA-sponsored Color Fun Run, and started an extra recess period called Bruin Recess.

The school was provided with a banner, certificate, and congratulatory letter from the first lady. Fargo's Kennedy Elementary was one of 525 schools to receive the award in 2015.