Breyden Drevlow, a sophomore at Concordia College, and other volunteers will be placing about 2,977 flags on the campus Friday to remind students of the 9/11 terror attacks on the U.S. and the importance of maintaining vigilance, as the nation marks the 15th anniversary of those events. Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD — A group of young Republicans on the Concordia College campus is spearheading efforts to set up a display of flags to remind students of the 9/11 terror attacks on the U.S., and the importance of maintaining vigilance as we mark the 15th anniversary of those events.

Brayden Drevlow, president of the Young Americans for Freedom, said he and about a dozen others plan to set up a display of 2,977 flags in the center of the campus, particularly around the Knutson Campus Center and the Paul J. Dovre Campanile.

Drevlow said the display, a reminder of the lives lost in the attacks, will be set up in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 9, and remain in place through Monday, Sept. 12.

"We don't want 9/11 to become forgotten," Drevlow said.

"What inspires us to do it? A lot of our peers were only children when it happened. We have a faint remembrance" of the attacks, Drevlow said. "Some think it is impossible that it will happen again."

He said he hopes the display will generate support for counterterrorism efforts and be a reminder of the importance of national security.

Concordia Republicans have put up similar displays in the past, but this will be the first year it is done in coordination with a national conservative group called Young America's Foundation, Drevlow said.

The "9/11: Never Forget Project" will involve more than 200 campuses around the nation, according to Young America's Foundation.

In the attacks, al-Qaida terrorists took over four airliners on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Two planes were steered to New York and used to heavily damage and ultimately bring down the 110-story north and south twin towers of the World Trade Center, and in the process damaging or destroying other buildings in and around the trade center complex. One jetliner smashed into the western side of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Va., near Washington, D.C. And one airliner was being flown toward an unknown target, but crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa., after passengers tried to overcome the hijackers.

A 2011 survey of cost estimates by the the New York Times pegged the economic effects of the attacks at $3.3 trillion, including physical and economic damage, homeland security costs, war funding and future war and veterans' care costs.