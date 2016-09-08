BRAINERD, Minn.—More than two years later in a prom rape case involving former Brainerd High School students, one man has taken a plea deal and another is awaiting a jury trial.

The men—Travis Michael Thelen and Ryan Mark Hall, both age 20 of Nisswa—were charged in April of 2014 with three criminal sexual conduct counts and two counts relating to sexual pornography.

Thelen also faced three charges of criminal sexual conduct in a second case involving a second victim.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred after the prom on April 26, 2014, at a rented townhome in Nisswa. At the townhome were nine high school students—four 18-year-old males, a 17-year-old male, three 17-year-old females and a fourth female whose age is unknown. During the night most, if not all, the students consumed alcohol to varying degrees, the criminal complaint filed in the case stated.

Thelen entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Crow Wing County District Court to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in one case and to gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the second case.

Thelen, Hall and the teenagers involved provided differing views of the case, which involves two juvenile females. Investigators used DNA evidence, cell phone text messages, photos and video—along with witness accounts—to detail what happened during prom night two years ago in a rented cabin. Investigators reported Thelen engaged in sexual contact and or sexual penetration with a juvenile female while she was asleep or passed out after consuming alcohol. Evidence gathered, investigators reported, showed an attempt to cover up what happened that night.

Under the plea agreement, the remaining six felony and gross misdemeanor charges against Thelen in the two cases were dismissed.

The plea agreement calls for a stay of adjudication sentence on both cases, meaning Thelen would be placed on probation and he could be required to serve local jail time. Thelen would be on supervised probation for up to five years and have to comply with the conditions imposed by the court on both cases.

Thelen would have to conduct 120 hours of community service and perform a psycho-sexual evaluation.

Sentencing is scheduled Nov. 28 in front of Judge Earl Maus.

A jury trial with Maus was scheduled to begin Friday for Hall, but the judge recused himself and the jury was rescheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 10 in front of Judge Kristine DeMay.

The Crow Wing County Attorney's Office is prosecuting the cases for both Thelen and Hall. Thelen is being represented by Minneapolis Attorney Bruce Rivers and Hall is being represented by Public Defender Gregory Brooks Davis.

In the case, a 17-year-old female, identified in the criminal complaint as Juvenile Female A, met with Nisswa police three days after the prom night. She was with her parents at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby reporting she and possibly another female were sexually assaulted after prom at a rented cabin in Nisswa. At that time, the victim was unsure if she wanted the matter investigated.

On May 6, 2014, law enforcement spoke with all nine students and learned Thelen engaged in sexual intercourse with one of the victims, who had consumed alcohol to the point where she fell asleep or passed out in one of the bedrooms, the complaint stated.

The 10-page criminal complaint filed against the two defendants detailed corroborating and conflicting witness statements from those who were at the townhome the night of the alleged assaults. The students are identified in the complaint by their initials and the victims are listed by using a letter. This story lists the defendants' names and lists each student by a letter to protect their identities.