Wet summer dampens bean harvest

Brian Schanilec, owner of Forest River Bean Co., looks at a pinto bean plant in a water-logged field southwest of Forest River Thursday. Many pinto bean fields in northeast ND have been hit hard by excessive rain, wind and hail this season. photo by Eric Hylden/Forum News Service

Brian Schanilec, owner of Forest River Bean Co., stands near a stunted pinto bean plant southwest of Forest River Thursday. A series of storms this growing season damaged this field by 60 percent Schanilec estimated similar to many other fields in northeastern North Dakota. photo by Eric Hylden/Forum News Service

GRAFTON, N.D.—Heavy summer rains have led to significant crop losses for edible bean farmers in both North Dakota and Minnesota, many of whom may lose even more before harvest's end.

Tom Kennelly, a Walsh County grower near Grafton, N.D., described the situation as a "bleak deal."

"It's going to be a battle from here on out," Kennelly said, estimating producers in Walsh and Pembina counties ultimately could lose more than half their crop.

"They don't like wet feet," he said of the bean plants. "They can't take it. Soybeans will get hurt, too, but not like edible beans. We've been wet since the end of May, and when you're wet that long, the water gets bigger and bigger with every rain. Rot sets in, and they flat drown out."

The bean crop losses have been foreseeable throughout a moisture-intensive summer, Kennelly said. Though the Labor Day weekend storms didn't help matters, many farmers had crop damage long before then.

Walsh County bean producer Les Puppe, who grows most of his pinto beans near Hoople, N.D., said he started the summer with about 350 acres of dry beans. He reseeded his fields when plants began to drown as early as June, but he couldn't keep up with excessively moist conditions.

By September, Puppe estimated he had slightly less than 15 acres of pinto beans left in the ground. When the reseeded acres drowned again—and were pummeled with hailstones—he decided to cut his losses and switch over his dry-bean acreage to more water-resistant soybeans.

"You keep trying, but when you chase a good crop, you might never catch it," he said. "Now, we're trying to get across the fields and get it right for next year."

Top producer

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports North Dakota is the nation's top producer of dry edible beans, a class that includes familiar varieties such as pinto, black and navy beans.

From 2006-08, the state produced 38 percent of the nation's dry edible beans—more than twice as much as the second top-producing state of Michigan, which produced 14 percent of the national total. Minnesota is the country's fourth-largest edible bean producer with about 10 percent of the nation's yield.

Tim Courneya, executive vice president of the Northarvest Bean Growers Association, said his organization represents and promotes farmers on both sides of the Red River.

Courneya said North Dakota and Minnesota have more than 1,900 edible bean producers contributing almost half of the country's total crop.

Among those growers, he said conditions have been "absolutely terrible" for dry beans planted north of U.S. Highway 2. Farmers south of that line have "clipped along pretty well," Courneya said, but the frequent rains experienced farther north have dampened outlooks for the harvest.

He said some growers north of the line estimate crop losses as high as 50 percent between hail and excess water.

"It's an absolutely sickening scenario for these guys," Courneya said. "This rain is the worst-case scenario for a dry bean, as they don't stand in water well, and it's been relentless basically for most of summer. It's gotten to where they need to harvest whatever's left, so it's just an ugly scene."

Compounding the problem, Courneya said, is that the worst of the weather has collided with top bean-producing areas in northeast North Dakota.

Gary Fuglesten, general manager of the Central Valley Bean Cooperative based in Buxton, N.D., said he's heard many of the same reports from growers of edible beans.

Fuglesten said his organization consists of about 400 growers and he has heard of "pockets of good to bad" on either side of Highway 2. At the same time, he said the "problems up north" have been noted by bean dealers and buyers alike.

"To put a number on what they've lost is hard to do, but it's definitely sizeable," Fuglesten said, adding he'd heard of as much as 40 percent in crop losses. "That's some of the best-producing bean country there is, so it's huge what they lost."

Delayed harvests

Beyond killing edible bean crops outright, excess moisture also presents a challenge when it comes to harvesting the beans.

North Dakota State University Extension Service Agent Willie Huot said the Grand Forks County harvest is about 30 percent complete. Normally, it would be halfway finished by this point, he said, but overly wet soil has made it difficult for farmers to enter the fields with combines and other heavy equipment.

More labor-intensive methods, Huot said, such as cutting bean pods manually with knives, have had to take up the slack in wetter areas in the northern part of the county.

"We have quite a ways to go with the harvest," he said. "For us, even with no more rain, it's going to be difficult to get the rest of the crop out. If there's more rain, that only complicates it more."

Brad Brummond, the NDSU Extension Service agent for Walsh County, said the harvest is even further behind in his area.

"I'm guessing we have less than 10 percent harvested," Brummond said. "We were really getting rolling on Saturday, a lot of bean fields getting taken off and those were pretty good beans. But they couldn't get into the wet areas before, and now they certainly can't."

The longer the harvest is delayed, the longer the beans will be exposed to water, which will degrade their quality and subsequent market value.

Brummond estimated as much as 35 percent of the county's beans already been wiped out altogether. He added that, while some fields still look like they could produce strong yields, the county could lose as much as 50 percent of its total crop.

"It's a year we're ready to be done with," Brummond said. "There's going to be some serious hurt this fall when they tally up the money."