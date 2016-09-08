F-M homeless advocates see signs of improvement in survey

FARGO — A census of homeless people in Fargo-Moorhead shows their numbers have fallen significantly, which advocates suggest may show the success of the housing strategy they've pursued in the past decade.

Between October 2012 and October 2015, local census takers working with St. Paul-based Wilder Research found there were 32 percent fewer homeless people in shelters and on the streets.

Laurie Baker, executive director for the Fargo-Moorhead Coalition for Homeless Persons, presented the findings at an annual gathering of advocates Thursday, Sept. 8.

She said the numbers are snapshots of the homeless population on one night and may not be directly comparable from year to year. Nevertheless, detailed survey data gathered during the census offer hopeful signs, she said, such as higher employment rates and higher average income.

Cody Schuler, assistant director for the coalition, said officials from homeless shelters have told him they were surprised and pleased at how quickly homeless people have received permanent housing.

There are problems on the horizon, however.

Advocates complained about the shortage of affordable housing in the area and the small number of landlords willing to work with the homeless. In addition, some homeless populations appear to face greater challenges, such as American Indians and the elderly, who need special care that shelters sometimes can't provide.

Positive signs

On the night of Oct. 22, Fargo-Moorhead homeless advocates, working with St. Paul-based Wilder Research on the triennial census, counted 591 homeless people. In 2012, they counted 874.

The number of homeless adults age 22 to 54 saw the most significant decrease, shrinking 38 percent. The number of homeless children accompanying their parents saw the smallest decrease, shrinking 16 percent.

Barbara Sipson, who coordinated the local census, said it's likely the number of homeless didn't shrink as much as the census suggests. Certain categories of homeless people that were counted in 2012 and prior years weren't counted in 2015, she said, including those in jail and in drug treatment centers.

Wilder Research, which also conducts a homeless census throughout Minnesota, doesn't normally count those categories and asked Fargo-Moorhead advocates to stop, she said.

Survey data support the generally positive picture that emerged from the census.

In 2015, 39 percent were employed and, of those, 48 percent have full-time jobs. In 2012, 34 percent were employed and, of those, 38 percent have full-time jobs. In 2015, the median income was $450 a month and, in 2012, it was $300.

Rough road ahead

But Baker said she's concerned that minority groups, especially Native Americans, remain disproportionately represented among the ranks of homeless. The survey found that 17 percent were Native Americans in 2015 and 21 percent in 2012. Native Americans make up less than 2 percent of the population in Fargo and Moorhead, according to 2014 U.S. Census estimates.

Another population of concern is seniors, Baker said. The Wilder census shows the 55-and-older population shrinking 34 percent between 2012 and 2015, but she said a recent state housing study shows elderly households, people in their 70s and 80s, are expected to be among the biggest driver of housing needs in the coming years.

Given the shortage of affordable housing, shelters can expect to see more elderly clients, she said, and few are equipped to help.

Sue Koesterman, a pastor and executive director of Churches United for the Homeless in Moorhead, said this week that her shelter and some others have already begun to see elderly clients, at least two in their 90s. The physical frailty and, in some cases, dementia the elderly suffer make them a challenge for shelters, she said.

Thinking different

The theme of Thursday's conference was "Think Outside the Box" and the "housing first" strategy advocates here have pursued, apparently successfully, could be described in those terms.

Traditionally, homeless people do not get help with permanent housing until they first get treatment for problems that usually lead to homelessness, such as addiction or mental illness. "Housing first" is the opposite. The homeless receive permanent housing and then are given treatment, which research shows is more effective when there's a stable home life. Homeless shelters, which often must limit the length of stay, can't provide that stability.

Sam J. Tsemberis, who popularized "housing first" as a New York City homeless advocate, told advocates here during his keynote speech that they're on the right track. "When I was here 10 years ago, it was more about theoretical discussions of what could be done. Is it possible to use this kind of approach for people to have immediate access to housing? To see the work accomplished has been really gratifying."

That work has been multifaceted, as advocates at the conference described.

Jillian Struxness, an outreach specialist with Fargo's Gladys Ray Shelter, said she worked with police and municipal judges to keep the homeless and recently-homeless out of jail, which prevents them from losing housing. Instead of going to jail when they can't afford to pay fines, they can now pay through community service, such as cleaning downtown.

Baker said she's learned that to work well with landlords she had to speak their language, which means focusing on the bottom line rather than just helping the homeless. Two years ago, the F-M Coalition started a landlord risk-mitigation fund to reassure skittish landlords that they will be reimbursed if their housing units are damaged by coalition clients.

Tsemberis, after visiting area shelters the day before, offered his own outside-the-box suggestions.

He noted, for example, how diverse the homeless population is and how homeless agency staff aren't. When he worked in Winnipeg, where the homeless population was 70 percent aboriginal, he said many wanted to work with an elder rather than go through treatment at a clinic, so he hired one.

The good news is the number of homeless people in Fargo-Moorhead is a "relatively manageable number," he said.

"The problem is fixable, it's in your grasp," he said. "We're not talking here about Los Angeles where they have 28,000 people on the streets."

On the Web: To see the homeless census, go to https://drive.google.com/a/forumcomm.com/file/d/0ByzUTEc4GcOWS1pFVE9nX0l.... To see the homeless survey, go to "face-to-face interviews" at " target="_blank">mnhomeless.org/minnesota-homeless-study/detailed-data.php.