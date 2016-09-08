Bridge Bash welcomes students back to Moorhead

Zane Voglewede, a Minnesota State University Moorhead freshman from Fargo, turns while wearing a virtual reality headset brought to the Moorhead Business Association's Bridge Bash on Thursday, Sept. 8, by Gravity Gaming. Josie Gereszek/The Forum

MOORHEAD — Hundreds of new and returning college students had First Avenue North bridge bustling Thursday evening, Sept. 8, as they gathered to eat food and hang out at the Moorhead Business Association's inaugural Bridge Bash.

The hope? That events like it will help students feel at home and, perhaps, consider staying in the area after graduation.

"Our per capita students for a town this size is amazing, and we think we maybe don't do the best job welcoming them," said association Executive Director David Hunstad. "We're trying to change that culture a little bit. We really want college students to be part of our community, to welcome them here as they get here, and to try to say, 'This is a great town.' "

The bash is one of numerous projects aiming to better connect students to their place of study, Hunstad said.

"We like being in Moorhead, and we hope that others, by coming to parties and events like this — like the fireworks we did this summer and other things — will get that sense of Moorhead pride," he said.

Booths from area businesses and food trucks lined the bridge, which was closed to traffic.

Zane Voglewede, a Minnesota State University Moorhead freshman originally from Fargo, spent some of his time at Gravity Gaming's booth, wearing a virtual reality headset the ByteSpeed brand had set up under its canopy.

"That was pretty amazing just because I'm a gamer," Voglewede said. "I've never experienced that thing before ... You can literally turn around, and it turns around with you."

He and nine other MSUM students had come to the bridge together. About 400 people had shuffled through the event's gates by 7 p.m., just an hour in.

"At this point, it's already a success," Hunstad said. "It feels full. It doesn't feel like 'Where is everybody?,' so we're excited about that. I'm thrilled with the turnout and response."

The Johnny Holm Band set the soundtrack to the evening, which also included free kayak and canoe rentals from the city of Moorhead, free admission to the Hjemkomst Center, yard games sponsored by Scheels and "Bridge Bucks," which were redeemable at the food trucks on site.

For Leah Chouinard of White Bear Lake, Minn., and fellow sophomore Cobbers Kaylee Koski (Zimmerman, Minn.), Grete Hamnes (Minneapolis) and Maret Wibel (Omaha, Neb.), the bash was a chance "just to get off campus and do something fun while it's still nice out ... And free food is always enticing," Chouinard said.