It's been more than three years since she won over the internet with her just-the-facts review of Olive Garden.

Hagerty's recent review of Grand Forks' Buffalo Wild Wings has landed her in the cyber spotlight once again, attracting attention from Food & Wine magazine's FWx, an website aimed at foodie millennials. "America's Nicest Food Critic Just Reviewed Buffalo Wild Wings," according its headline published Thursday.

FWx praises Hagerty for her humble review of the chicken wing chain and thanks her for her recommendation to stay away from the blazin' sauce. The article also comments on her observations on the menus. Hagerty writes in her review, "Some of the large, sturdy menus are slightly sticky from handling and could be replaced—or gently wiped."

Good advice for Buffalo Wild Wings customers everywhere.