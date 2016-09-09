Moorhead woman dies after 2-vehicle crash in Detroit Lakes

Alys "Joan" Erickson was one of two passengers in a car driven by Shirley Mohr, 79, of Moorhead, that was broadsided by a vehicle driven by Marine Larsen, 42, Frazee, at the intersection of Highway 10 and North Shore Drive about 2:10 p.m., according to a report released by Sgt. Robert Strand of the Detroit Lakes Police Department.

According to the report:

Larsen was eastbound on Highway 10 at the time of the crash.

After the crash, Erickson, Mohr and a third occupant in their vehicle, Joann Oelke, 81, of Moorhead, were taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where Erickson died of her injuries.

Mohr and Oelke were believed to have injuries that were not life-threatening.

Strand said in his report that Mohr believed the intersection was controlled by a four-way stop when she attempted to cross Highway 10. He said no charges are expected from the crash.