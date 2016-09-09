Moorhead woman dies after 2-vehicle crash in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—An 83-year-old Moorhead woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Detroit Lakes Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8.
Alys "Joan" Erickson was one of two passengers in a car driven by Shirley Mohr, 79, of Moorhead, that was broadsided by a vehicle driven by Marine Larsen, 42, Frazee, at the intersection of Highway 10 and North Shore Drive about 2:10 p.m., according to a report released by Sgt. Robert Strand of the Detroit Lakes Police Department.
According to the report:
Larsen was eastbound on Highway 10 at the time of the crash.
- Wentz takes wing: A day in the life of a rookie quarterback
- Marilyn Hagerty's Buffalo Wild Wings review gets online attention
After the crash, Erickson, Mohr and a third occupant in their vehicle, Joann Oelke, 81, of Moorhead, were taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where Erickson died of her injuries.
Mohr and Oelke were believed to have injuries that were not life-threatening.
Strand said in his report that Mohr believed the intersection was controlled by a four-way stop when she attempted to cross Highway 10. He said no charges are expected from the crash.