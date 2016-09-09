ND colleges receive $3.7 million in federal grants

FARGO—Federal grants totaling more than $3.7 million have been awarded to North Dakota's tribal and state schools, U.S. Sens. Heidi Heitkamp and John Hoeven announced on Friday, Sept. 9.

The funds include $495,000 grants to each of the following schools to increase STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education of Native American populations: North Dakota State University, Cankdeska Cikana Community College, Sitting Bull College, Turtle Mountain Community College and Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College.

In addition, the University of North Dakota will receive $995,739 in federal funding to support the research of agricultural policies that will help to increase food production, and to use unmanned aerial systems in agriculture development.

NDSU will also receive $251,750 to purchase ultrasound imaging technology to further research and education.