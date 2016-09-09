NDNA seeks questions for governor debate

BISMARCK—Readers of North Dakota newspapers are invited to submit questions that could be asked of the three candidates for governor during a campaign debate Oct. 3 at Belle Mehus Auditorium, 201 N. 6th St., Bismarck.

The debate featuring Democrat Marvin Nelson of Rolla, Republican Doug Burgum of Fargo and Libertarian Marty Riske of Fargo will be hosted by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. The candidates will be questioned by a panel of newspaper journalists from across the state, but many of the questions will come from newspaper readers.

Question ideas can be submitted to info@ndna.com through Sept. 14. Submitters should include their name and city of residence. The debate's panelists will decide which questions are presented to the candidates, though in general, long, leading or partisan questions are not likely to be selected.