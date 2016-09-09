UND aviation professor arrested on child porn charges

GRAND FORKS—A University of North Dakota professor was arrested Thursday, Sept. 8, after police found child pornography on his university-owned computer, according to a UND Police statement.

Eric Hewitt Basile, 37, will appear Friday in Grand Forks District Court on eight charges of possession of certain materials prohibited, all Class C felonies. He faces five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count.

The UND Police Department received a complaint regarding Basile, a faculty member for the school's aviation department. After receiving a warrant for his office and home, officers seized multiple computers and electronic devices and found child porn on his work computer, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has concerns or further information regarding the case should call UND police at (701) 777-0846.

