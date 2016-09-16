North Dakota nice can help seal the deal on trade missions

A trade delegation from Colombia visited North Dakota last month. One stop included a visit to Healthy Oilseeds in Carrington, N.D. (Photo submitted by the North Dakota Trade Office)

FARGO—According to Dean Gorder, executive director of the North Dakota Trade Office, getting a trade delegation from a foreign country to visit North Dakota can often help close a deal.

"North Dakota people always impress the buyers, whether it be the people working in hotels or restaurants ... I hear that comment all the time," Gorder said. "People here are nice. It is a selling point, believe it or not."

Delegations from Colombia and China visited North Dakota late last month as part of trade missions organized by the NDTO, Northern Crops Institute, Northern Pulse Growers, Northarvest Bean Association, North Dakota Soybean Council, North Dakota State University, Bean Products Committee of China and the Foreign Agricultural Service in China.

Gorder said trade agreements were signed with Colombian food buyers and he has heard positive feedback about the Chinese delegation's trip as well.

The visits were in response to Better for You Food Ingredients Conferences that delegations from North Dakota previously held in each country. Those conferences were organized to educate food buyers about North Dakota commodities and to introduce healthy ingredients such as flax into their local diets, Gorder explained.

"Flax is a very healthy food to eat, but it's never really been incorporated into very many foods outside of the U.S. and Europe," he said.

North Dakota representatives secured chefs to cook local dishes using flax and other North Dakota ingredients with the goal of showing buyers it's possible to have healthier food that still tastes and feels the same.

At the close of each conference, the delegation invited the people of Colombia and China to visit here through a reverse trade mission.

The delegation of 13 Chinese food company leaders came here to learn about identity preserved, or non-GMO, soybeans. While China does grow soybeans, the demand exceeds what they can supply. Furthermore, Gorder said North Dakota produces high-quality soybeans that can be easily shipped to China. The delegation visited farms and processing facilities in southeast North Dakota so they could "see the process end to end."

The 14 delegates from Colombia were here to learn about a variety of different crops. They met with bean processors to learn about dry beans, pinto beans, black beans and cranberry beans. They also looked at pulse crops such as peas, lentils and chickpeas.

Gorder said these visits were not isolated events. The NDTO is already planning return visits to both countries. He said they are always looking for new markets for North Dakota commodities in countries that have signed free trade agreements with the U.S.