Bardet-Biedl syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects eyesight. By the time she is an adult, Tessa will most likely be legally blind. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Tessa (bottom right) is the middle of three children in the Arvidson family, and was diagnosed with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) shortly after birth. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Then again, the Arvidson family of Alexandria will tell you that their daughter, Tessa isn't like most 3-year-olds. Soon after birth, Tessa was diagnosed with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) a rare genetic disorder characterized by obesity, retinal degeneration, extra digits on the hands and feet and renal failure.

"She's so happy and bigger than life," said Tessa's mother, Veronica Arvidson. "Her personality is so big and loud and funny. She is giving and makes friends easily. It's hard to describe her."

Though her personality wouldn't give it away, BBS affects many facets of Tessa's daily life. Her parents and doctors first became concerned something wasn't right immediately after Tessa was born.

"We first noticed extra digits on each of her hands and feet, so right away there was a genetic concern, just because that's so rare to have it on all four," Veronica said. "Then she rapidly started with the weight gain even from birth."

Doctors eventually determined that there was a defect in her BBS2 gene, and recommended that Veronica and her husband Ben, as well as their son, Liam, undergo testing.

The tests revealed that both Veronica and Ben had defects in their BBS genes. However, they were simply carriers of the gene and did not develop the condition themselves. Their son also carries the gene, but does not have BBS.

There is a 25 percent chance that a child will develop the condition from two parents with the gene.

"It's rare because in order for your child to have this, both parents have to have a mutated BBS gene, which is rare to begin with," Veronica explained.

After finding out they were both carriers of the gene, Veronica and Ben struggled with the decision to have more children after Tessa. Ultimately they decided it was a chance worth taking, and five months ago Veronica gave birth to another baby girl named Thea.

"It's been tough, even deciding if we want to have more, because there's a 25 percent chance your child will get it, or 25 percent that they'll be a carrier," Veronica said. "That was a hard choice to make. We haven't had our 5-month-old tested because she doesn't show any signs (of having BBS)."

Living with BBS

Because of her diagnosis, Tessa has annual appointments with her genetics doctor, heart doctor and eye doctor. She also participates in physical therapy, cognitive therapy and motor therapy. Additionally, her sugar intake is monitored, as obesity and diabetes are a concern for those with BBS.

"We try to keep her active," Veronica said. "We obviously try to limit sugar intake but she's a kid, so we want her to live, too. It's tough. We try the best we can, but it's hard because we do have children that don't have the syndrome."

According to Veronica, Tessa's annual eye exams may soon change to twice per year due to her deteriorating vision. Typically by adulthood, those with BBS are considered legally blind.

"Tessa's eyesight seems to be worsening faster than other children I've seen," Veronica said. "Typically at 7 or 8 years they kind of start getting that tunnel vision and begin to diagnose, but with Tessa it's already a problem. ... Every yearly visit the prescription gets a little bit worse. We've noticed at night she's not seeing very well. Even with her glasses on, she can't see some steps, and falls a lot."

Though difficult for her parents, the appointments are routine for Tessa.

"Since day one, it's been appointment, appointment, appointment, so she's so used to appointments she doesn't even ask why," Veronica said. "That's just what her life is."

Still, the appointments take a toll on Ben and Veronica, who just want to see their children happy and healthy.

"I guess I can't speak for every mom of a child with special needs, but it changes your life," she said. "All the appointments, all the extra things you have to do, it's hard on top of being a parent in general. It's been hard and Tessa eventually losing her eyesight completely ... it's devastating."

Tessa's future

As Tessa's vision begins to worsen, the Arvidson family has one wish: to take Tessa to the ocean and to Disney World while she can still see. However, foundations such as Make-A-Wish only aid families in which a diagnosis is life-threatening.

"She's been denied, because right now she's not considered a life-threatening condition," Veronica explained. "It's tough because you do see kids with syndromes and even though they're not life-threatening, they're life-altering."

In order to reach the goal of such a vacation for Tessa, Veronica's sister began a GoFundMe page to assist with the financial aspect.

"She wanted to start something in the hopes that we can take Tessa somewhere before her eyesight gets so much worse that she doesn't see things like the ocean, or isn't able to travel with her family," Veronica said. "Those are some things people take so lightly, and it's just an experience we want her to have."

The page is called Sights for Tessa and can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/sightsfortessa. So far, Veronica says, the response has been good and the family hopes to take the trip this coming winter or spring.

"The support we've been getting has been wonderful," she said.

In the meantime, Veronica and Ben are focused on helping Tessa to live her life to the highest potential she can.

"It's possible she might not ever leave our home," Veronica said. "It's hard to say what the future has in store for her. We'll always do anything we can to help her excel. Right now she's so happy and that's what you want for your children, to be happy."