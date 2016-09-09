GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- An East Grand Forks, Minn., woman faces charges after allegedly stealing pull tabs from a Grand Forks bar and assaulting a gaming employee who confronted her.

Shandi Marie Comeau, 30, has been charged with robbery using strong arm tactics, a Class C felony, after she took multiple pull tabs from El Roco Bar and Bottle Shop on Sept. 2, police say.

According to the police statement of probable cause, at around 10:10 p.m. Comeau approached the pull tab station, snagged a handful of pull tabs and attempted to flee the bar. When confronted at the door by a bouncer and gaming employee, Comeau removed about five pull tabs from her purse. The gaming employee believed she had more, and demanded Comeau give back all the pull tabs, at which point Comeau struck the gambling employee multiple times in the face, according to the statement of probable cause.

El Roco employees identified the man who accompanied Comeau, and were able to take down the license plate number of the vehicle they fled in. Police tracked down Corneau in East Grand Forks where she was arrested.

Comeau was extradited to North Dakota, and is currently in Grand Forks County Correctional Facility on a $2,500 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 12.