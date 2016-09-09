Wadena man injured after high-speed motorcycle chase

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn.—A 20-year-old man from Wadena was injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, after the motorcycle he was driving crashed in Otter Tail County following a chase that reached speeds of 115 mph.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol:

The incident happened about noon when a trooper tried to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle.

The motorcycle did not stop and a pursuit followed, during which speeds reached 115 mph.

The motorcyclist lost control of the bike on a township road about seven miles east of Pelican Rapids and crashed.

The driver, identified by the State Patrol as Blaine J. Cooper, 20, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.