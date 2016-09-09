MSUM enrollment sees gains in several areas

Overall undergraduate and graduate student enrollment at Minnesota State University Moorhead has increased 1.5 percent. File photo.

MOORHEAD—Minnesota State University Moorhead enrollment numbers show growth in many areas, including a 1.5 rise in the overall headcount for undergraduate and graduate students to 5,897, according to 10th-day numbers released on Friday, Sept. 9.

Areas where growth was most pronounced included the number of new graduate students, which was up about 32 percent to 324, and the number of new domestic freshmen, which was up about 22 percent to 792.

Friday's enrollment report shows that growth in the number of admitted first-time students from the Fargo-Moorhead area was up, including 100 new students from Moorhead.

The number of new international students was up about 11 percent to 101.

When it comes to overall enrollment, the campus now has 5,195 undergraduate students and 702 graduate students.

One area where enrollment declined was in the number of new transfer students, which was down 1.6 percent.

The general upward trend in numbers this fall marks a change, because MSUM enrollment has been under pressure from factors that included declining numbers of high school graduates in the region.

A turnaround in high school graduation numbers and focused recruitment efforts by MSUM are credited with improving the enrollment picture, said MSUM President Anne Blackhurst.

"It is exciting to know that we are on track to achieve our goals for continued enrollment growth," Blackhurst said. What pleases her the most was the way "our entire campus community worked together to not only meet, but exceed, our enrollment targets for this fall," she said.