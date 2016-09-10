F-M flood facilities tour set for Sept. 21

FARGO—The North Dakota Water Education Foundation is hosting a Fargo-Moorhead flood facilities tour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

This tour will visit areas of protection around the F-M community, including the downtown areas of Fourth Street and Second Street. Tour participants will also view areas of protection in residential neighborhoods and parks, and visit the Upper Maple River Dam and the Fargo water treatment plant.

The tour, which is open to the public, costs $20 per person. Cost includes transportation, informational materials, meals, refreshments and a one-year subscription to the North Dakota Water magazine.

For more information or to register, call (701) 223-8332.