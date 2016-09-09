McFeely: A remarkable victory for Native Americans

Traffic moves through the flag-lined entrance Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, of the protest campsite south of the Dakota Access Pipeline site near Cannon Ball, N.D.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

If you haven't noticed over the past couple of hundred years, this doesn't happen often.

And it came just moments after it looked like the government had kicked them in the teeth again.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, jointly with the Department of Justice and the Department of Interior, issued a statement halting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

"The Army will not authorize constructing the Dakota Access Pipeline on Corps land bordering or under Lake Oahe until it can determine whether it will need to reconsider any of its previous decisions regarding the Lake Oahe site under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) or other federal laws. Therefore, construction of the pipeline on Army Corps land bordering or under Lake Oahe will not go forward at this time," a press release said.

"Furthermore," the release continued, "this case has highlighted the need for a serious discussion on whether there should be a nationwide reform with respect to considering tribes' views on these types of infrastructure projects. Therefore, this fall, we will invite tribes to formal, government-to-government consultations on two questions: 1) within the existing statutory framework, what should the federal government do to better ensure meaningful tribal input into infrastructure-related reviews and decisions and the protection of tribal lands, resources, and treaty rights; and 2) should new legislation be proposed to Congress to alter that statutory framework and promote these goals."

The federal government, under the direction of the Obama administration, just told the protesters near Cannon Ball, "We hear you."

While the North Dakota government, perhaps 40 miles to the north, spent the past several weeks disparaging the protesters and using their cronies in the state's media to spread the message of chaos and danger, the federal government took measures the Native Americans were asking for all along.

That is, slow down and review (not stop) the process and take another look at whether the Standing Rock Sioux tribe was treated fairly.

It is nothing less than stunning, given the treatment of Native Americans in the history of this country. Indians have been given a seat at the table. It's the best outcome for which they could've hoped.

It didn't always look that way. The initial pipeline news that broke was of a federal judge denying the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's call for an injunction against the corps. This had protesters and their supporters angry and upset. It wasn't long, though, before the Justice Department issued the joint statement halting construction.

The tables were turned, in a sense. It is now likely the Texas-based owners of the pipeline, Energy Transfer Partners, will sue the Corps of Engineers in an attempt to restart construction.

What's next?

In the short term, the protesters can go home if they so choose. They won. They stopped construction of the pipeline for now. There is nothing to protest. The tribes will have a bigger voice in the process. Their work is done. This is important because it will diffuse the potentially dangerous situation that had everybody nervous. The vast majority of campers were spiritual and prayerful, but there are always wildcards. Hopefully, the corps' decision puts the danger to rest.

The question remains, though, of what the end game is. The Standing Rock tribe's original, laudable goal was to protect the water of the Missouri River and sacred cultural sites. The protest, unfortunately, morphed into something broader, with a sometimes undefined target and unrefined message. When an extremist environmental group and a fringe presidential candidate used the protest to rail against fossil fuels, with the goal of stopping pipeline construction permanently, it was too much.

Will the pipeline route be tweaked slightly? Will it be re-routed, perhaps north of Bismarck? Will investors in the project get nervous and bail out, putting a permanent halt on the pipeline? How will the state of North Dakota respond to this blow? Will pipeline companies be spooked from trying to build in the state, now that the state government wasn't able to keep environmental concerns at bay?

So many questions. They'll be answered in time.

For now, the Native American protesters can celebrate. They won. They beat a state government and Big Oil. They stopped a pipeline.

A remarkable day.