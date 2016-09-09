Rob Port to begin daily one-hour show on WDAY radio

Rob founded "Say Anything Blog" in September 2003 and joined Forum Communications as a political commentator in April 2016. Prior to that, he had been a regular contributor to WDAY radio for several years.

"I like doing live interviews and interacting with callers. I think it's a natural extension of what I do here on the blog," Port wrote Friday, Sept. 8 on sayanythingblog.com. "I'm excited to bring some of the material from here on the blog to the airwaves, and some of the interviews and other content created on the airwaves back here to the blog."

Port's show, called "(the) Rob (re)Port," will air from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. "Midday Live with Sandy Buttweiler," the third hour of which had been airing during that slot, will continue on WDAY from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The radio station's schedule of local weekday shows also includes Mike Kapel from 7 to 8:30 a.m., Forum columnist Mike McFeely from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and Jay Thomas from 2 to 5 p.m. WDAY is owned by Forum Communications, which also owns The Forum.

The addition of Port to the lineup "adds to what's already the most diverse collection of talk show hosts in Fargo-Moorhead radio," said Kapel, who is also WDAY's program director. No other radio station in the region offers as many different opinions on the news of the day as what you'll find on 970 WDAY."