Moorhead council eyes single-stream curbside recycling

If Moorhead decides to move ahead with single-stream recyclable collection it would distribute bins like this one for collecting materials. Special to The Forum

MOORHEAD—The city of Moorhead is poised to change how it handles curbside collection of recyclable materials.

The City Council will vote Monday night, Sept. 12, on whether to switch Moorhead to single-stream curbside recycling, which would mean residents would be allowed to pile all of their recyclable materials into one 95-gallon container.

Residents are now required to separate various types of recyclable materials—metal, plastic, cardboard, glass—into separate bags or other containers.

The recycling question is on the council's consent agenda, which is reserved for items that aren't expected to receive much discussion.

Steve Moore, public works director for the city, said the idea has received a largely favorable response from council members and is something residents, particularly college students, have been requesting for a long time.

Under the plan, the city would spend about $500,000 on two new autoloaders; $530,000 on 11,000 95-gallon containers; $160,000 on a rear loader; and about $310,000 on 300 dumpsters.

The money would come from reserves set aside for sanitation purposes. The city is also looking to apply for $250,000 in grant funds from the state, which would offset some of the estimated $1.5 million cost of setting up the new arrangement.

Curbside collection schedules would be unchanged, but the household fee the city charges for curbside collection, now about $2.84 a month, would increase.

The amount of the new fee hasn't been determined. Moore said it could fall into a range from $3.80 a month to $5.50 a month, though he said he's confident it will likely be near the low end of that range.

"Our goal is to improve service with minimal financial impact to homeowners and residents," he said, stressing that the change promises to deliver a huge improvement in service for the price residents will pay.

Under the plan, recycling pickup would be available to most apartment complexes, something that only happens now in limited spots.

The city would also expand the types of materials it will collect, including things like officer paper and school notebook paper.

Current recycling collection sites would remain the same if the plan is approved, Moore said.

If approved, single-stream collection would start in July.

Moore said one benefit of switching to single-stream collection is the large container residents would place their materials in because they have lids to reduce litter.

"That's a huge issue," he said. "We get a big storm and plastic is everywhere."

If council members approve the plan, the city will contract with MinnKota Recycling to process and market collected recyclables.