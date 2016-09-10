Cub Scouts accepting applications

FARGO—From early September to late October, boys in grades first through fifth throughout the Fargo-Moorhead area can sign up to participate in local Cub Scout groups through their schools and the Northern Lights Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Cub Scouts activities include camping with the RedHawks and Fargo Force, the annual Pinewood Derby, day and summer camps and crafts, and designing and shooting water bottle rockets.

To find out about joining the Cub Scouts, call Kevin or Gary at the Fargo Scout Service Center at (701) 293-5011. Applications are accepted year-around.