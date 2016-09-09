Fargo city leaders consider changes to tax breaks

An Industrial Builders crew works to bore a soil sample Wednesday, March 30, 2016, at Broadway and Third Avenue North, Fargo, in preparation for Block 9 construction.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO — When city staff members look at whether a company should get tax breaks, they use a point system that gives extra points for those that pay average wages higher than $9 an hour.

That's not just low, but very-low income for the area, based on federal guidelines for subsidized housing.

There are other factors involved and companies that receive incentives don't often offer such low wages, but it's one of the reasons city leaders say changes to their tax-incentive policy are needed.

"Some of the stuff has gotten a little out of date with the economics of the world," said Mayor Tim Mahoney on Friday, Sept. 9. He added that changes are also needed to attract the kinds of businesses that expand and diversify the city's economic base, such as software developers.

As a member of the Tax Exemption Committee, Mahoney helped shape the proposed changes the City Commission will consider Monday Sept. 12.

But some say the changes don't appear to go far enough.

They came after complaints from Commissioner Tony Gehrig and others that tax breaks given to downtown's Block 9 high rise and FedEx's new airport facility are too generous. He said Friday that the changes, which he hasn't studied in detail, seem to make the policy generally less restrictive, not more.

Matching reality

The difference between a policy and a law is the difference between a guideline and a requirement. That's why the incentive policy has sometimes been ignored when commissioners' preferences change faster than city guidelines.

Block 9, for example, has a hotel and office space in it. The current incentive policy says hotels and offices are "typically not eligible for incentives." The point system, used to evaluate tax breaks aimed at businesses, doesn't add points for hotels.

A total of 100 points are needed for staff or a city committee to recommend a tax break to the City Commission, though the policy goes on to say the points won't be the "final determining factor."

Block 9 supporters, Mahoney among them, argued the 18-story building would add substantially to the tax roll once tax breaks expire, and would replace an underdeveloped property, a parking lot. Commissioners voted 3-2 to give Block 9 $15.5 million in incentives in May.

To match commissioners' preferences with city guidelines, the proposed policy would make an exception for hotels and offices downtown, but discourage tax breaks if they're in other parts of the city. Downtown hotels would also get 25 points.

The preference for high-value buildings is reflected in a new tier with higher points. Points for building value now top out at 20 for projects exceeding $10 million. They would top out at 30 for projects exceeding $15 million under proposed changes.

No changes appear to address criticism of the $618,000 in incentives that FedEx received.

Gehrig had said the company didn't need the incentives, citing a company official's statement to the commission.

Mahoney said the company later clarified that incentives were among factors in FedEx deciding to move is air operations here. The company announced the move before asking for incentives, he said, but the move wasn't yet a done deal. He added that businesses would lose points if they start construction or move into buildings before incentives are approved.

Higher bar

Many other proposed changes would make it harder to get incentives.

Mahoney said the policy will encourage higher-paying jobs by raising the bar on wages. Currently, average wages of less than $7.50 an hour will cause a loss of 25 points, wages between $7.50 to $9 will incur no penalty, and wages exceeding $9 will earn points. The maximum is 35 points for wages exceeding $15.

Under the proposed policy, wages of less than $13 would cause a loss of 25 points and wages exceeding $15 would earn points. The maximum is for wages exceeding $35.

Mahoney said this change recognizes that some businesses the city wants to attract, such as software developers, pay workers more but don't employ as many.

The policy changes would also target housing.

New single-family homes, which now get the first $150,000 in value exempted from property taxes for two years, would see the incentive get less generous as their value increases. The $150,000 exemption would remain in place for new houses valued at $210,000 or less. But houses valued at $230,000, for example, would see only $135,000 exempted. Houses exceeding $400,000 in value would get no exemption.

Mahoney said the city used to struggle in its competition with Moorhead and West Fargo to attract home builders, but that's not as much of a problem anymore. Someone who can afford a house valued at more than $400,000 probably doesn't need incentives, he said.

Missing from the proposed policy are incentives for affordable housing and penalties for companies that fail to hire as many workers as promised, both of which have been extensively discussed by city leaders.

Mahoney said those changes are still under development and the City Commission could change the policy again when they're ready.

He said Tax Exempt Committee members felt it had taken enough time and wanted to bring something to the commission. "It's really to just try to get the policy more consistent with what's happening."

On the Web: To see the proposed policy, see page 13 of this PDF " target="_blank">files.cityoffargo.com/content/e4561e5971fd7e92e493c60f304525c310d0d3ba/Sept12Regular%20Agenda%20-%20Copy.pdf.