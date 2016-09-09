Man sentenced on sex trafficking, drug charges

FARGO — A Milwaukee man was sentenced in U.S. District Court here to prison for charges including sex trafficking a child and possessing and distributing heroin, U.S. Attorney Christopher Myers announced Friday, Sept. 9.

Tyrice Excell Akins, 29, was sentenced by Judge Ralph R. Erickson to five years and six months in prison and five years of supervised release for two counts of sex trafficking a child and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Akins was also given an 18-month consecutive sentence for one count of possession and distribution of heroin out of Wisconsin, Meyers said. Akins was also ordered to pay a $400 special assessment to the crime victims fund.

The case came to the attention of law enforcement when the North Dakota Highway Patrol pulled over a rental vehicle driven by Kurtis Johnson. Found with Johnson was a woman and a 17-year-old girl who Johnson was driving from Milwaukee to Bismarck for the purpose of prostitution, Myers wrote in a news release.

An investigation found that Johnson was given narcotics by Akins in exchange for transporting women and one juvenile to various locations throughout the country, including Florida, Louisiana and North Dakota throughout 2014 and 2015 for prostitution, Myers wrote.

The case was also investigated by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.