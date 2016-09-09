Local leaders explain how faith shapes their leadership

Morrie Lanning, President of Morrie Lanning Consulting, LLC, left, and William Marcil Sr., Chair of the Board of Directors, Forum Communications, Co., discuss and answer questions on the topic "Leaders Legacy", moderated by Concordia College past president Dr. Paul Dovre Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at the college in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD—According to Morrie Lanning, the No. 1 guideline for being a good leader is to "treat others as you wish to be treated."

A crowd of over 100 business leaders, politicians and academics were on hand Friday, Sept. 9, to learn about leadership from the former Moorhead mayor and state representative as well as William Marcil, Sr., chairman of Forum Communications Co.' board of directors.

The event was part of a monthly lecture series hosted by The Lorentzsen Center for Faith and Work at Concordia College.

Marcil's message was similar. He believes his two greatest strengths as a leader have been his strong moral compass and strong work ethic.

"When I go to bed at night or wake up in the morning, I don't have to feel embarrassed about any actions our company has taken business-wise," he said of Forum Communications, which owns The Forum. "We've done that through five generations now."

He said other qualities of a good leader include honesty, common sense, accessibility, being a good listener and having compassion for fellow employees.

"If you do these and others, you'll gain the respect of your fellow employees," he said. "I think to be an effective leader you need the respect of the people you're working with."

Other guidelines from Lanning included being a good problem solver, practicing patience and perseverance, and being professional.

"Successful leaders resist tendencies to lash back at those who are critical, nasty or even abusive. Leaders who respond in kind will find success elusive," Lanning said.

Former Concordia College President Paul Dovre moderated the event. He pointed out that while neither used religious language or quoted scripture, it was apparent that faith played a large part in each man's success.

"I'd call attention to the fact that when Bill spoke about the key values and practices, he talked about a moral compass, he talked about honesty, he talked about passion and responsibility and hard work. Morrie's list was similar to that," Dovre said. "I just wanted to lift that out so you recognize the connections in their lives and in their leadership between the faith in which they were nurtured and continue to practice and in their leadership experience."

Dovre asked the men how working in public office and the media has changed over their careers. Both said the biggest change has been increasing polarization.

"Politics have become much more partisan, much more contentious and that has caused a lot of people to not be willing to think about running for office. I've talked to many people over the years that would be good people to run for office, but they don't want to be a part of that kind of environment," Lanning said.

Dovre asked if there was a way to solve that. Lanning said one way is for people to really think about the politicians they support.

"Maybe question whether you should support a candidate who is always negative and always trying to criticize instead of doing things from a more positive perspective because we as a public, if we keep reinforcing bad behavior when it comes to government, it's just going to get worse and that's what's happening," he said.

