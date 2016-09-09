Chick-fil-A announces first location in North Dakota

Plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant near Grand Forks' Columbia Mall are in the works.

A memo written ahead of the Planning and Zoning Commission's Wednesday meeting showed a proposed driveway to provide a future Chick-fil-A restaurant with a path to the Columbia Mall access road off of 32nd Avenue South. The new restaurant would be located next to Texas Roadhouse, according to the memo.

Several entities, including the Columbia Mall and Texas Roadhouse, made a request to the city for a variance to subdivision regulations. City staff is currently reviewing the Chick-fil-A site plan.

"The parties stated above have a mutual agreement to allow the proposed access, which will provide a significant improvement to the traffic circulation for all adjoining properties," the city's memo states.

Chick-fil-A is a national chain of chicken sandwich restaurants. It has more than 2,000 locations in 43 states and Washington, D.C., and its following includes the 313 fans of a "Bring Chick-fil-A to Fargo" Facebook page.