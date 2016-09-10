Search
Tribe appeals judge's ruling in pipeline protest, seeks new injunction

    North Korea nuclear test a 'serious provocation,' Pentagon says

    By Reuters Media Today at 10:21 a.m.
    A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fifth nuclear test, in Seoul, South Korea, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

    BODOE, Norway—A nuclear test by North Korea on Friday, if confirmed, would be a serious provocation and a significant threat to stability in the Asia-Pacific region, the Pentagon said on Friday.

    U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, on a visit to Norway, will remain in close contact with South Korea and other allies in the region, spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement.

    If confirmed as a nuclear test, "it would be yet another flagrant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and a serious provocation that poses a significant threat to the peace and security of the Korean peninsula and the stability of the Asia-Pacific region," Cook said.

