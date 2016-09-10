Little Falls man dies in Cass County, Minn., crash

The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at 6:53 a.m. on County Road 103 in rural Leader, the sheriff's office said in a release.

When deputies and first responders arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash. The driver of a 2011 Honda IEX, Erik Mathison, 42, of Little Falls, Minn., was found dead at the scene. A juvenile male from Mathison's car was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. The other vehicle was a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Steven Longworth, 19, of Staples, Minn., and a passenger, Jessy Frie, 22, of Motley, who were treated at Staples Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota Patrol assisted at the scene, along with Staples Ambulance, Motley Fire and Rescue and North Memorial AirCare.