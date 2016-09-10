SUPERIOR, Wis.—A Superior woman caught with more than $22,000 worth of methamphetamine in her makeup pouch was bound over for arraignment last week in Douglas County Circuit Court.

Meghan Naomi Vos, 31, faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine following an Aug. 24 traffic stop in Superior.

According to the criminal complaint:

Law enforcement officers received information that Vos was seen in Duluth with a substantial amount of methamphetamine. It was later reported that she was staying at a Superior motel and officers set up surveillance of her vehicle, which was parked there.

Vos and a man later identified as Charles Everett Wilson, 41, of St. Paul, drove up in a car. Vos went into her vehicle, then returned to the car carrying a small pink pouch. Officer Nick Eastman and his K9 partner, Marik, initiated a traffic stop of the car Vos was driving. Marik indicated a positive alert for narcotics while conducting an open air sniff of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 228 grams of meth, with a street value of about $22,800, in two plastic baggies in Vos' makeup pouch, authorities said. A search of the two vehicles also turned up about $5,500 in cash.

Wilson was charged with party to possession with intent to deliver amphetamine and bound over for arraignment Oct. 24. He was released from Douglas County Jail on Aug. 31 after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

Vos remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Friday in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. If convicted, Vos and Wilson each face a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and fines up to $100,000.