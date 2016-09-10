Shots fired report leads to arrest of Grand Forks man

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—A Grand Forks man was arrested Friday night after police responded to a report of shots fired.

Kevin St. Pierre, 26, faces charges of reckless endangerment and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to make an appearance this week in Grand Forks District Court.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 300 block of North Fourth Street to locate the source of possible shots fired. They later took St. Pierre into custody and booked him into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, police said.

No one was injured in the incident and there is no threat to the general public, according to a news release.

The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating the possible shots fired. No further details on the incident were available Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Police Department at (701) 787-8000,