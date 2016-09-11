Coming in for a landing, a honey bee spots a Joe-Pye Weed, which Johnson has growing in her yard. She says the flowers are great for pollinators.

Honey bees gather pollen from the Purple Cone Flowers Johnson has growing in her garden.

Johnson finishes feeding her bees, pulling the bucket from the hive to get a closer look at them.

Walt, Johnson's grandson, watches Johnson search for the queen bee in the racks of honey.

Johnson holds out a rack of honey, looking for larva or the queen.

"I like to listen to them in the winter to make sure they're OK, and there was no sound," said beekeeper Dotz Johnson, referring to her three bee colonies, which have sat about 30 feet from her rural Detroit Lakes home for the last 40 years. "And when I opened them up in the spring, there weren't any dead bees. There weren't any live bees. They were just gone."

Last year, Johnson experienced "colony collapse," a phenomenon that occurs when the majority of worker bees disappear and leave behind a queen, plenty of food and a few nurse bees to care for the remaining immature bees and the queen, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The phenomenon has been all too common for beekeepers in recent years, whether they're commercial or local. And the cause? Unknown.

But recently, a study conducted by the United States Geological Survey has revealed that the increased use of land for biofuels, corn and soybeans, is essentially taking away food for the bees, by taking away land for the wildflowers and other plants they pollinate with. The logic to follow being that increasing biofuel crop land is a contributing factor causing colony collapse.

"Actually, it (colony collapse) is not well understood. It's probably a variety of factors (causing it)," Johnson said.

The factors? There are many: virus-causing parasites, which weaken the bees but also human activity like the use of pesticides that contain neonicotinoids and increasing crop land for biofuel use.

Varroa Destructor, which is a small parasitic mite that can only reproduce in a honey bee colony, weakens the bees when they are larva. If they infect a hive, they feed on the bees while they are larvae growing in the honeycomb cells. This usually doesn't kill the bee, just weakens them, making them more susceptible to viruses and death by harmful human activity.

Johnson said the colony collapse she experienced probably wasn't caused by the mites alone. "If the varroa mite had been the only factor, the bees would have been dead in the hive, and there would have been excessive moisture."

She took out a filter in the hive and held it up.

"I didn't see any (varroa mites) on bees when we looked," Johnson said. "It's about the size of a pinhead, and it's brown. You actually can see it with the naked eye."

As for human activity that harms bees, research has shown certain pesticides that contain neonicotinoids are also harmful to bees, which may be a factor contributing to colony collapse as well.

"Neonicotinoids are banned in many countries--but not here," Johnson said.

Then there are biofuels, and the increased land being utilized to grow them, particularly in North and South Dakota.

"One of the big problems (harming the honey bees) is the lack of (plant) diversity," Johnson said, adding that she notices a lot of the wildflowers are sprayed for or eliminated.

"There's wild asters here. In a lot of people's opinions that's a weed, and they've got to get rid of it. Well, so then we have grass. There's (no pollen) in grass," she said.

Johnson said a bee's diet can be likened to a person's diet: with varied food sources comes more of the necessary nutrients. Bees need a variety of plants to pollinate.

"If people didn't try to manicure everything to be totally green...there would be more for the bees," she said.

Johnson is aware of another beekeeper in the area who also experienced colony collapse last year.

Lori Pender, who has a 20-hive hobby farm and supplies honey for sale at SuLaine's Antique Mall, has not experienced colony collapse, and she is not sure biofuels are affecting her bees in particular.

Pender's bees are located right next to a farm that grows corn and beans, and she said she doesn't know that she could prove the biofuels are harming her bees in any way.

"I don't see that as the main problem...I can't say the crops are hurting them unless it's the insecticides," Pender said, adding. "I think the mites are a problem."

But she said there just isn't enough of an understanding to know the main factor causing the hives to collapse.

And Johnson agrees: "The biofuels (are a problem) in that they take up the ag land, take up the land for wildflowers, but maybe not directly (harming the bees). Just one of the many factors."

But Johnson made it clear that if bee hives continue to collapse and disappear, honey won't be the only thing going with them.

"Honey isn't the only crop. The squash and melons and cucumbers all make a huge difference to have bees, raspberries, apples." Johnson said.

And Pender knows the importance of her honey bees as well.

"If we are hurting them, we've got to quit hurting them," she said.