Revisiting the day that changed us forever

A U.S. flag flies near the base of the destroyed World Trade Center after planes crashed into each of the two towers, causing them to collapse in New York, U.S. on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan/File Photo

FARGO — Fifteen years ago today, we gaped at our television screens, stunned and horrified by the images of two jetliners smashing one at a time into the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center.

We gasped as those iconic 110-story towers collapsed, becoming tombs for thousands.

Reports came in of another airliner smashing into the Pentagon. A fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

As the attack on Pearl Harbor was a seminal moment in the history of our nation, drawing us irrevocably into World War II, the attacks on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, have changed each of us, changed our nation, and changed how many of us look at the world and how the world looks at us.

We didn't know what would happen next. We only knew something unspeakably evil and terrible had occurred on American soil.

That afternoon, The Forum put out a rare Extra edition, something it hadn't done in nearly a decade.

"DAY OF TERROR," screamed the headline in war type.

Little did we realize how much war — a war that appears far from over — would follow those words.

'An act of war'

An editorial in The Forum on Sept. 12, 2001, called for action against those who had perpetrated the attack.

"The United States is slow to anger, but when provoked, this nation will act to protect itself. The Tuesday terrorism was a direct attack on the territory and the people of the United States. It was not about projecting U.S. power to the Balkans or Kuwait or some other distant land. It was, some say, an act of war.

"Our response should be appropriate, that is swift and harsh. The threat, we now know, is very real. The United States must muster all its resources to eliminate it."

Many people sought communion with God.

"When I knew what was happening, I knew I had to pray," Jeff Conant, who had joined a dozen others at Bethel Evangelical Free Church in Fargo, said in the Sept. 12 Forum.

"I ask God to heal our country," Conant said then. "God did not cause this. It's the sin in the world."

Pat Murray-Kerian's husband was a pilot for Northwest Airlines. The Fargo woman also sought solace in prayer at Bethel.

"I'm here because Northwest still has pilots in the air," she said. "I know a lot of the families. Pray is all I can do."

'I wish I was in Fargo'

Tenessa Gemelke, who moved from Fargo to Brooklyn, N.Y. in January 2001, was "absolutely terrified. I'm beside myself here," she said in a telephone interview from her office in midtown Manhattan.

Gemelke longed for the safety of her old home.

"I wish I was in Fargo today," she said.

Ben Duffey, a Bismarck High School graduate, worked at CBS News in Manhattan. He said the area was "chaotic beyond belief ... Co-workers are frantically trying to get in touch with loved ones who work in lower Manhattan or in the World Trade Center.

"Bridges, tunnels and the subway systems are closed or shut down. The magnitude of these terrorist acts is beyond belief. The streets are filled with emergency vehicles and stunned pedestrians."

Fargo native Jason Ulku was on his way to a class at New York University when the first airliner hit the World Trade Center.

"I heard this explosion sound, so I ran west a few blocks so I could see the World Trade Center," the 19-year-old sophomore said in a Forum story Sept. 12. "There was smoke billowing everywhere like a cloud in the blue sky."

Then he saw a large airplane bank and hit the other tower. Both towers were awash in flame.

"I was stunned," Ulku said. "I didn't believe it happened."

He went to class, and his professor turned off a television tuned to CNN and gave a lecture on organic chemistry. After that, Ulku went to see if the fires had been put out.

"The buildings weren't there," he said. "They're usually towering over everything."

His residence hall, a 10- to 15-minute walk from the World Trade Center, was evacuated.

"I can't go home," Ulku said at the time. "I don't know what I'm going to do."

'This is just awful'

With all commercial airline flights grounded by order of the Federal Aviation Administration, travelers were stranded at Fargo's Hector International Airport.

Olive Wickoren of West Fargo had planned to travel to her son's funeral, but wasn't sure she'd make it.

"This is just awful. You don't expect this in our country. I still can't believe it," Wickoren said.

Local law enforcement agencies were on high alert, and security was heightened at state agencies and the Capitol in Bismarck. Then-Gov. John Hoeven had been on the way to Washington at the time of the attacks and was stopped at the airport in Minneapolis. He worked the phones from there to activate North Dakota's emergency response.

Schools remained open, however, to maintain a built-in "support group" for students.

"We all learn together and grieve together," West Fargo High School Principal Gary Clark said.

Fargo South High School Principal Richard Warner said students were "just watching out for each other."

'Our nation saw evil'

On the night of the attacks, President George W. Bush addressed the nation. The president's words became the heart of The Forum's headline Sept. 12.

"Today, our nation saw evil," Bush told Americans.

Thirty pages of the Sept. 12 newspaper were given over to coverage of the attacks.

John Helgeland, a professor of history and religion at North Dakota State University and an expert on terrorism, said the attacks had the signature of Islamic terrorists and followers of fugitive terrorist Osama bin Laden. The twin towers were a symbol of Western materialism to militants who felt that their culture was being undermined, he said.

"It (the attacks) symbolically said to me that they were there to finish the job" after a 1993 attempt to bomb the World Trade Center failed to bring down a tower, Helgeland said. "I think (bin Laden) may be giggling up his sleeve that he was able to pull this off, particularly using our own equipment."

Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura called the attacks "horrifying."

"I equate this to the level of Pearl Harbor," Ventura said. "This is a time of great shock, great sorrow and great concern."

Hoeven told North Dakotans the state appeared safe.

"We have no indication of any direct threats against North Dakota or its facilities," Hoeven said at a news conference in Fargo on Sept. 11.

Hoeven added that the attacks would change the United States.

"This will create a national will to deal with terrorism," Hoeven said.

Security was high at the North Dakota Air National Guard base in Fargo following the attacks.

All noncritical supply services were turned away at the main gate, including the U.S. mail. Even Guard members and their vehicles were searched before they could enter.

Forum columnist Terry DeVine, who had served in the Marines, said it was time to get tough.

"The American people will expect swift and decisive retaliation against terrorists and the countries that harbor them. If that means bombing a country back into the Stone Age, then so be it," DeVine wrote in the Sept. 12 Forum.

"Pearl Harbor mobilized Americans and gave us a united sense of purpose. The terrorists may have made a very costly mistake by misjudging the reaction of the American people," DeVine wrote. "They should be made to pay dearly for the carnage they caused — a scene we hopefully will never again witness in our lifetimes."

Anxious and angry

Seniors at West Fargo High School were anxious and angry as they watched news of the attacks that Sept. 11.

In Darrin Boehm's classroom, the students were at times stunned into silence by the scale of the destruction.

"They're attacking our very system, our freedom. ... They even used our freedom against us," Aaron Flynn said of the jetliner kamikaze attacks.

"I just about tore some kid's head off" this morning," Brian Johnson said. "I said the World Trade Center collapsed. And he said, 'Cool!'"

"This is something that's going to be a major thing in your lives," Boehm said.

Fargo School District counselors advised parents to consider turning off the radio or television to prevent younger children from becoming overly fearful or anxious.

"We suggest that you limit the exposure of your children to the media, as repetitious viewing of incidents may have an adverse effect on them," a note sent home with students that Tuesday afternoon said.

Colleges continued to hold classes on that Sept. 11, but many students were glued to televisions.

"Everywhere there's a TV monitor, people are watching," Concordia College student Katie Schagunn said.

A class in international conflict resolution taught by Minnesota State University Moorhead political science professor Andrew Conteh was given over to the attack that day.

"We just talked," Conteh said. "They (students) were perplexed because things like this have never happened in their lifetimes. ... When they hear on TV it's like Pearl Harbor, that's very, very scary."

'I am very shattered'

Area veterans saw differences and similarities between the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks.

"At Pearl Harbor, we knew what the return address was," said John Meyer, a former Cass County veterans service officer. "This time we don't."

Meyer said those involved in the attack deserved the death penalty.

"This is the biggest act of cowardice I've seen," Meyer said.

Tom Crary, a Fargoan who was a Navy flier during World War II, said both Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks left people shaken.

"I am very shattered," Crary said, hoping the nation's defenses would be improved.

"This, perhaps, as it did in 1941, will bring the country together," Crary said.

Immigrants building new lives in Fargo-Moorhead reacted with anger and sadness to news of the attacks.

Mahmood Naderipour, an Iranian who had arrived in Fargo-Moorhead less than two years before, was incensed. He had cousins living in New York City and hadn't heard from them by late Tuesday afternoon.

"I became much too upset," Naderipour said. "(The victims) are human. The place where I was working, I got a bad headache. I couldn't stay there. I came back home."

Nwinnen Taoh had come from Nigeria to F-M in 1998 to escape ethnic persecution.

When he heard of the attacks, "I was really bad in my spirit," Taoh said. "America is the watchdog of the whole world. I never expected that ... infiltrators can penetrate into that depth.

"I was not only surprised, but I was sad in my spirit," Taoh said.

'So incredibly lucky'

Vanessa Casavant, a Jamestown High School graduate, was across from the World Trade Center when the first hijacked airliner slammed into a tower.

"I'm still shaky," the acting student at Hunter College in New York said.

Casavant said when she looked up, "It looked like the whole tip (of the tower) had been blown off because of the smoke cloud around it."

The 21-year-old then went to work on the 14th floor of a building across the street from the second trade center tower. Shortly after she arrived at the office, a second jetliner hit the second tower. Her building was later evacuated and she went home. That was when she realized how close she had been to being killed.

"I was so incredibly lucky," Casavant said.

Others weren't as fortunate.

Three people with North Dakota ties died in the 9/11 attacks.

• Robert Rasmussen, 42, a native of Hunter, and an engineering graduate from North Dakota State University, was in a business meeting in the World Trade Center when the towers were hit. He had a wife and three children.

• Al Marchand, 44, a graduate of Fargo Shanley High School, was a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight that was hijacked and flown into one of the twin towers. Marchand, who had also been a police officer for 21 years, left behind a wife and an adult son.

• Ann Nelson, 30, was a bond broker with the firm Cantor Fitzgerald on the 104th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center. She was a native of Stanley, N.D. and a graduate of Carleton College in Northfield, Minn.

'Everything will change'

In Fargo-Moorhead, people rushed to gas up the tanks of their cars and trucks that Tuesday, fearing huge price spikes in the wake of the attacks.

But they also lined up to give blood at United Blood Services.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross put out a call for trained volunteers to help with recovery efforts in Washington, D.C., and New York. And the Minn-Kota chapter of the Red Cross said it was taking calls from people wanting to know the fate of family members who were in or near the attack sites.

Members of North Dakota's congressional delegation predicted America would be forever changed.

"I expect almost everything will change as a result of this," Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D. said.

"That's a viciousness that's hard to understand," Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., said. "I tell you what — we're going to find those people and hold them accountable and the national will be fully behind it."

Mike Eberhardt of Casselton and his wife were watching the television coverage on 9/11 at Duane's House of Pizza in south Fargo.

Eberhardt, a high school junior when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, said the terror attacks were more heartbreaking.

"This is much bigger — for me," Eberhardt said. "As you become older, you become more acutely aware of life's value."

Pat Wilson, manager of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7564 in West Fargo, sat with several others watching the TV mounted at the end of the bar.

"It's surreal," Wilson said. "We always think ... it's not going to happen here. Now everybody wants to find out who did it. They want them to pay."