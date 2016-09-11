Josephine Harms, 14, of Dilworth sings the Star-Spangled Banner during a ceremony to honor victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The ceremony was held Sunday morning, Sept. 11, on the Veterans Memorial Bridge linking Fargo and Moorhead. Helmut Schmidt / The Forum

A ceremonial wreath honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks is laid during a ceremony Sunday, Sept. 11, on the central plaza of the Veterans Memorial Bridge linking Fargo and Moorhead. Helmut Schmidt / The Forum

Russ Stabler of Hunter, N.D., a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 941, salutes during a ceremony honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The ceremony was held Sunday morning, Sept. 11, on the central plaza of the Veterans Memorial Bridge linking Fargo and Moorhead. Helmut Schmidt / The Forum

FARGO — Nearly 200 people, most of them military veterans, firefighters, law enforcement personnel and their families, honored victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in a ceremony Sunday, Sept. 11, on the center plaza of the Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Red River.

"It's been 15 years since life as we knew it was ended by one cowardly act," Larry Reed of West Fargo told the crowd in opening remarks.

"We lost our innocence that day. Fifteen years later, we are still not back, but we have persevered and will continue to fight back. God bless America!" said the Air Force veteran and District No. 1 commander for the American Legion.

"Heavenly father, we ask you this day to be with each and every one of us, and also, for us to remember the men and women that were lost in the towers (of New York's World Trade Center), in the Pentagon, and in the field in Shanksville, Pa.," Russ Stabler, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 941, said in his invocation

"We ask that you keep all of our troops that are overseas and here at home safe, and take care of every one of us," said Stabler, of Hunter, N.D.

The half-hour ceremony, which opened at 9 a.m. under sunny skies, honored the roughly 3,000 victims of the 9/11 attacks — including hundreds of firefighters, law enforcement and military personnel, and first responders.

The event featured the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by 14-year-old Josephine Harms of Dilworth, a bagpipes rendition of "Amazing Grace," a 21-gun salute, a bugler playing taps, and the laying of a wreath in honor of the victims.

"It makes me proud when I see our men and women out there working," Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist told those assembled.

Bergquist said the world has changed since 9/11.

Immediately after the attacks, open positions in the Sheriff's Department would get 60 applications. Now, "it's really tough. We're lucky if we get two or three" applications, because of the myriad demands on the profession and its stresses on family life, Bergquist said.

Fargo Fire Department Capt. Eric Eisenlohr said it is important for all to remember the lives lost.

"My first day on the Fargo Fire Department was Sept. 4 of 2001. ... I always wanted to be a fireman, help my community," Eisenlohr said.

"On 9/11, that kind of changed. I was still happy to do this job, but I was even more proud of the profession I chose," he said. "I think it's important that we recognize the officers, veterans and firefighters" in the community.

Stabler went through the timeline of the devastating attacks perpetrated by 19 terrorists who hijacked four jetliners.

"It was a devastating day for the United States. And it is a day that we will remember in our hearts forever," Stabler said. "And these folks need to be remembered. The police and firemen need to be thanked for the thankless job that they do."

In a brief statement, Minnesota state Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley, thanked those assembled for honoring those who lost their lives.

"We can never forget what happened on this tragic day," he said. "And this is a wonderful recognition of those sacrifices that were made."

Reed said the ceremony and remembering the attacks brought tears to his eyes.

"It's just a somber moment in all of our lives," he said. "I think it should be a national holiday myself. (We) Vietnam veterans, we're never going to forget it. We'll always have this ceremony until we're no longer here any more. I hope the younger vets pick up this stuff that the older vets are doing."