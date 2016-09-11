1 man dies in Ward County rollover

WARD COUNTY, N.D. - A Rice Lake man died when he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on Ward County Road 13 on Saturday, Sept. 10, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported.

According to the Highway Patrol report:

Steven Hvizdos, 59, of Rice Lake, was driving north on County Road 13 from Ryder to Rice Lake about 6:45 p.m. when his vehicle entered the east ditch, about a mile north of North Dakota Highway 23.

Hvizdos then apparently overcorrected and entered the west ditch. The 2003 GMC Sierra pickup Hvizdos was driving then overturned before coming to rest on its wheels facing south.

Hvizdos, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the report said.

The Ward County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.