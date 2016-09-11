Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws his first touchdown pass of his career against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelpha. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA—Don't be surprised if they rename this city Wentzadelphia. That's how good the rookie quarterback from North Dakota was in his first NFL start. Not perfect—and, admittedly, the opposition was the sad-sack Cleveland Browns—but it'd be tough to imagine things going much better for Carson Wentz.

The former North Dakota State star led the Philadelphia Eagles to a dominating 29-10 victory over the Browns before 69,596 fans inside Lincoln Financial Field who now believe they've found their football savior. There's probably a couple of million more folks who watched on their TVs in Philly and south New Jersey who feel the same way.

There were no rookie jitters, no nervous miscues, no sense the kid from the small school was overwhelmed.

The stat sheet showed Wentz completing 22 of 37 pass attempts for 278 yards, two picture-perfect touchdowns and no interceptions. It didn't show the seemingly veteran poise and obvious lack of nerves. The Browns could've drafted Wentz, but traded their second overall draft pick to the Eagles. You wonder if the Browns and their fans now regret that decision.

"All I can say is that it didn't seem like he played like a rookie," Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas said. "He was standing back there even when he had pressure in his face, getting hit and he was throwing the ball on target and moving all over the field. I can tell you he was pretty impressive."

Wentz had only played one full game since Oct. 18, 2015, when he broke his wrist in a Bison loss to South Dakota. The one contest in which he played was the Football Championship Subdivision title game against Jacksonville State in early January. He played part of the Eagles' first exhibition game, but was injured after a big hit and didn't play again until Sunday.

Wentz wasn't even supposed to be Philadelphia's starter this season. But when the Minnesota Vikings made a trade with the Eagles for Sam Bradford, coach Doug Pederson surprisingly named Wentz his No. 1 quarterback.

The coach, who was also making his debut with the Eagles, looks like a genius.

Wentz threw a beautiful 19-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Matthews on his first NFL drive and later dropped a highlight-worthy long ball into the waiting hands of a sprinting Nelson Agholor for a 35-yard score. He made throws and decisions that usually aren't expected from a rookie who spent his college career playing against the likes of Weber State, Western Illinois and Missouri State.

"It's not surprising, because of us and myself being around him for so long now and just knowing his maturity level that he has," Pederson said. "That's the thing I was trying to get across to the fans, to the media: This is who he is. This is his DNA."

Indeed, Wentz looked like the Wentz who led NDSU to two national titles. He changed plays at the line of scrimmage, scrambled away from defensive pressure when he had to, made accurate throws on the run and showed off that amazing cannon of a right arm. Wentz was never close to being intercepted.

One play before his TD throw to Agholor, the Eagles went for a fourth-and four that could've ended in disaster because the Browns got strong pressure on Wentz. But he hung tough and rifled a missile over the middle to tight end Zach Ertz for five yards and a first down. The Browns might as well have been the Indiana State Sycamores.

"I wasn't really nervous. I really don't get nervous," Wentz said. "I listen to worship music before the game to calm my nerves and just go out and have fun. It's a game and I try to enjoy it. I had a lot of fun today."

Wasn't there even one moment, Carson, when you took a few minutes to appreciate that you were about to play in an NFL game? Don't you ever stop to think that a year ago you were playing games on much smaller stages like Brookings, S.D.?

"I came out pretty early when there weren't a lot of fans out there and just kind of took it all in," Wentz admitted. "I just realized how truly blessed I am to have this opportunity, to make the most of it and still remember it's just a game. I came out here and had fun today and had a great team win.

"At the end of the day today, we won. You dream and you want to win. That was the goal today and we had a great team win. I think it will hit me now after the game. I've been dreaming about this since I was a kid. It's just the first of many and now it's on to next week."

Sounds a lot like the things Wentz said after victories at NDSU. Now he's saying them in Philadelphia.

Or is it Wentzadelphia? Might as well be. The kid from Bismarck, N.D., owns this town after the way he played Sunday.