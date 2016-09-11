2-car crash reported in Audubon; injuries unknown

AUDUBON, Minn. — A two-car collision just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on Highway 10 near County Road 13 injured for at least one of the drivers involved, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Roman J. Varno, 34, Audubon was driving a 2015 Subaru XVC and Michael W. Wiita, 24, whose home was listed as Wahley, Minn., was driving a 1995 Buick Park Avenue.

The circumstances of the accident and the nature of injuries to either driver was not included in a State Patrol report filed at 6:32 p.m. Sunday.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene of the crash.