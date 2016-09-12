Highway 10 crash sends 2 to the hospital

NEAR AUDUBON, Minn. - Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday, Sept. 11, after a crash on Highway 10.

The Minnesota Highway Patrol says three people from Hawley, one person from California and another from Wahley, Minn. were in a car heading south on County Road 13.

Another car with a 34-year-old man from Audubon was heading west on Highway 10.

The southbound car tried to pull across Highway 10 and the two cars crashed.

29-year-old Cindy Flores and 59-year-old David Schmidt, both of Hawley, were taken to Essentia Health in Detroit lakes for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor.