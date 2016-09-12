Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Highway 10 crash sends 2 to the hospital

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:38 a.m.

    NEAR AUDUBON, Minn. - Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday, Sept. 11, after a crash on Highway 10.

    The Minnesota Highway Patrol says three people from Hawley, one person from California and another from Wahley, Minn. were in a car heading south on County Road 13.

    Another car with a 34-year-old man from Audubon was heading west on Highway 10.

    The southbound car tried to pull across Highway 10 and the two cars crashed.

    29-year-old Cindy Flores and 59-year-old David Schmidt, both of Hawley, were taken to Essentia Health in Detroit lakes for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrashAudubonminnesota
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement