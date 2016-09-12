FARGO - Authorities have detained one man after searching a south Fargo field following a vehicle crash Sunday, Sept. 11.

Officials with the Cass County Sheriff's Office said they found the man in the area of 76th Avenue and 25th Street South just after 3 p.m. He was checked out by an F-M Ambulance crew who determined he was not injured.

Police said someone called in about a possible burglary and the suspect fled in his vehicle until he crashed into a ditch. When police arrived, the driver could not be found.

Fargo police assisted with a K-9 and tracked down the driver.

Police said the man is not under arrest at this time but it remains an open investigation.