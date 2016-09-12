Fugitive Focus: Kalynnann Claire Anderson

Kalynnann Anderson, 24, is being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service's High Plains Fugitive Task Force on a probation violation based on an original conviction on a felony charge of child neglect or abuse. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals Service)

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 120

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Race: Native American

Age: 24

Local and federal authorities are seeking to apprehend 24-year-old Kalynnann Claire Anderson, who has an arrest warrant for violating probation based on an original felony charge of child neglect or abuse.

Anderson pleaded guilty to a Class C felony charge of child neglect or abuse on Jan. 21, 2016. She was sentenced to serve one year and a day in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation system. She was then given credit for 35 days in custody and 18 months of probation.

A petition for revocation of probation was made July 12 and a warrant was issued for her arrest July 14.

Anderson's criminal history includes convictions for child neglect, felony theft, check fraud, accomplice to burglary, domestic assault and obstructing justice.

If you have information regarding Anderson, contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (701) 297-7325, or contact your local law enforcement agency.