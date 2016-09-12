FARGO -- Christopher A. Hennen, a Fargo concert promoter and journalist, is charged in Cass County District Court with sexual assault and disorderly conduct in connection with two separate incidents in which women claim they awoke to find him touching them.

Hennen, 39, is accused in one case of sexually touching a woman while she was asleep.

According to court records, the woman involved in that case told police in July that the incident happened in April after she, Hennen and a group of other friends had been out drinking.

She said after the group returned to her apartment most of her friends left, but Hennen stayed and they talked and ate food before falling asleep.

The woman told investigators that she woke up to find Hennen digitally penetrating her private areas, the court documents state. The woman also told investigators her pajamas and underwear were down around her ankles.

She said she was so shocked she couldn’t move. The woman said eventually Hennen passed out and at that point she found her roommate and told her what happened.

The woman said her roommate made Hennen leave their apartment.

The other alleged incident occurred in March or April of 2015 and involved another female acquaintance of Hennen’s, according to court documents.

The woman involved in that case told police in July that she was reporting the incident at that time because she had heard of something similar happening to a friend.

She said after drinking with friends she went to bed and awoke sometime later to find Hennen partially lying on top of her and with his tongue in her mouth.

The woman said she pushed Hennen off of her and then noticed that her pants and underwear were down around her ankles. She said she did not feel her clothes being pulled down because she was asleep.

Both charges, which were filed Friday, Sept. 9, are Class B misdemeanors, the lowest-level criminal offense in North Dakota.

Hennen has booked concerts at The Aquarium, a concert venue in downtown Fargo, for about a decade. He has also worked as an editor and writer for the High Plains Reader and as a producer for his brother, Fargo talk-show host Scott Hennen.