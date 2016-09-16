Ag digest (Sept. 16, 2016)

North Dakota State University has released "Financial Characteristics of North Dakota Farms, 2006-2015" publication, which summarizes the performance of more than 500 farms enrolled in the North Dakota Farm Business Management Education program.

In 2015, the median age of farm operators was 48 and the average and median acreage per farm was 2,371 and 1,847, respectively. Over 70 percent of the farms were crop farms.

Acreage per farm has remained fairly stable the past 10 years, as young farmers have replaced retiring producers, but the farms have increased in size as measured by gross revenue and the value of total assets.

Median farm gross cash revenue more than doubled from $281,667 in 2006 to $606,730 in 2013 before falling to $499,756 in 2015. Median total farm assets increased 115 percent and median total farm liabilities increased 73 percent over the past 10 years.

"Financial performance from 2007 to 2012, excluding 2009, was superior to other years in the 2006 through 2015 period," says Andy Swenson, North Dakota State University farm management specialist. "Overall performance was best in 2012.

"Over the 10-year period, the lowest net farm income, rates of return on assets and equity, repayment capacity and financial efficiency occurred in 2015."

The publication uses 16 financial measures to evaluate liquidity, solvency, repayment capacity, profitability and financial efficiency. Farms are grouped by region, type, size, gross cash sales, land tenure, profit, debt-to-asset ratio and the age of the farmer to look at relationships between financial performance and farm characteristics.

For a free copy of the publication, contact the NDSU Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics, Dept. 7610, P.O. Box 6050, Fargo, ND 58108-6050, or call (701) 231-7441. This publication is also available at ageconsearch.umn.edu (search for Financial Characteristics of North Dakota Farms).

Open house held at new CHS campus

Nearly 400 people attended the recent grand opening of CHS Dakota Plains Ag's new 196-acre campus in Gwinner, N.D. Guided tours walked guests through the grain shuttle loading facility with 2.4-million bushel storage, the 27,000-ton dry fertilizer hub plant, with 1,200 ton-per-hour receiving system, and the Red River Valley & Western's locomotive.

In addition to tours, the day included a barbecue ribs and chicken luncheon and vendor-partner displays along with the traditional ribbon-cutting and guest speakers. Area FFA chapters took the opportunity to host a dunk tank, raising some $500 for their chapter activities. More than 20 vendors, ag suppliers and contractors set up booths to showcase their products and services, as well as answer questions from attendees.

The fertilizer plant offers a 1,200 ton-per-hour receiving system with 250-ton tower and dual 18-ton weigh hoppers and blenders. The campus includes a 11,500-plus loop track with an internal 3,800-foot spur track allow the facility to load 25-car sets from the Red River Valley and Western railroad directly into BNSF shuttle trains.

CHS Dakota Plains Ag serves the agronomy, energy, feed and grain needs for producers in 24 communities across southeastern North Dakota. It is part of CHS Inc., a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States.

Draper named department head at K-State

Marty Draper, a North Dakota State University alum, has been named the new head of the Kansas State University Department of Plant Pathology.

Draper earned bachelor's degrees in plant pathology and integrated pest management from Iowa State University, Ames. He earned his master's and doctorate in plant pathology from NDSU. Previously, he was with the National Institute of Food and Agriculture in the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. where since 2006, he served as the national program leader for plant pathology and integrated pest management. Before the USDA, he worked for 25 years in North Dakota and South Dakota, most of that time as an extension plant pathologist.

Public grain storage capacity continues to rise in North Dakota

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) reported Sept. 9 that licensed grain storage in North Dakota increased by 4.5 percent in 2016, growing from approximately 451 million bushels of licensed storage capacity in 2015 to almost 471 million bushels currently. This figure doesn't include private, on-farm grain storage, which is not licensed and therefore not tracked by the PSC.

"Even in these times of depressed commodity prices, our grain industry has really stepped up by adding valuable new storage," said Commissioner Randy Christmann. "As our agriculture producers continue to increase their ability to grow food and fuel for the world, we continue to benefit from additional storage options."

Currently the PSC licenses 383 grain warehouses and 81 roving grain buyers. Although the number of licensed public grain warehouses has remained fairly level in the last year, the capacity continues to increase (69 percent in the last 10 years). The average storage capacity of licensed public grain warehouses in North Dakota is currently 1,229,500 bushels, which has more than doubled in size since 2000.