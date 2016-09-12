If you've ever been to the "City of Brotherly Love," also known as Philadelphia, you might wonder how the city earned its popular nickname. When it comes to its sports franchises, no fan base can be more brutal to its teams than that of Philadelphia. So far, though, there's nothing but love for new Eagles quarterback and former North Dakota State star Carson Wentz. Just ask Forum columnist Mike McFeely.

Over the past weekend, McFeely was in Philadelphia covering Wentz's first NFL start against the Cleveland Browns.

You can read Mike McFeely's full story of joyous Philly encounters here.

Catching wind of McFeely's story was Philadelphia magazine phillymag.com, who then contacted McFeely for an interview with the online magazine.

You can read the full story from phillymag.com by clicking here.