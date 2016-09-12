Fargo mayor declares Oct. 1 Scott Miller Day

FARGO - Mayor Tim Mahoney has declared Saturday, Oct. 1, as Scott Miller Day in Fargo in honor of the longtime local sports broadcaster who died in late February after a long battle with skin cancer.

For 20 years, Miller was the “Voice of the Bison” as the play-by-play radio announcer for North Dakota State University athletics. For a decade, he was also the “Voice of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.”.

Miller, who died at 57, was known for his signature exclamation of “My, oh my!” for big plays during his broadcasts. He was inducted into the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 2016 class. The RedHawks also named their press box after Miller.

A scholarship is also being created at NDSU in honor of Miller. Contributions are being taken for the Scott Miller Athletic Scholarship Endowment Fund. The fund is meant to help students become broadcasters. To contribute, go to ndsualumni.com/contribute. Tap the arrow on the “designation” box and scroll to the Scott Miller endowment.