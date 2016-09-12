Fargo city leaders vote to force flood buyout in Oakcreek

This home at 4449 Oakcreek Drive S., valued by the city assessor at $521,600, is needed to complete a levee to protect the city from a 500-year flood. All other homes needed have been bought out. The end of the current levee can be seen at left.Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO — After Gary Cavett tried to make his case to the City Commission that the city shouldn't tear his house down, about a dozen of his neighbors in the Oakcreek subdivision stood up to show they agreed with the city.

The city has built an earthen levee along Drain No. 27 on the west side of the subdivision but there's a gap where the Cavett house still stands because he doesn't want to sell.

Despite his argument before the commission on Monday, Sept. 12, that he doesn't need flood protection, city leaders voted unanimously to begin eminent domain proceedings against him.

Commissioner Dave Piepkorn said it's hard to force people to sell their home but it's for the "good of the whole."

City engineering staff have long identified the Oakcreek subdivision as an area vulnerable to flooding. In four recent flood years, volunteers have had to stack thousands of sandbags behind houses along the drain. The levee is meant to provide permanent protection so such desperate measures are no longer needed.

Starting in fall 2012, the city bought out 12 of Cavett's neighbors along the drain and built a levee where their houses used to be. The soil along the drain is unstable and, if levees were built behind the houses and closer to the water, it could collapse.

Cavett argued unsuccessfully several years ago that the city could spare the houses by building floodwalls, which are lighter and, in theory, could be closer to the water.

He tried again Monday night but Mayor Tim Mahoney told him the city decided on the levees years ago after extensive consultation with Oakcreek residents and nothing he could say would cause the city to reverse course.

After Mahoney invited residents to tell commissioners how they felt about the project, Gary Haynie, one of Cavett's neighbors, stood at the podium and asked any resident present who agreed with eminent domain to also stand up.

And they did.

The city had offered $675,000 for the 3,000-square-foot home but Cavett refused to negotiate.

He told commissioners his house is several feet higher than the floodplain and was never in any danger during previous flood years.

City Engineer April Walker said that's true but the city's goal in closing the gap in the levee is to protect the city as a whole.

Mahoney said if the city were to leave his house alone, it would have to build a levee in front and leave him on the wet side.

Marilee Wagner, the only neighbor to speak up for Cavett, suggested the city just leave the gap and sandbag whenever there's a flood, which she thought wouldn't be much to ask in the scheme of things.

After the meeting, an exasperated neighbor told Wagner he was sick and tired of sandbagging and never wanted to do it again.