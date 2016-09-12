No pipeline day worldwide to draw thousands

BISMARCK—A #NoDAPL Day of Action is expected to draw thousands of people today to hundreds of rallies — including such locations as Bisbee, Ariz., Athens, Ohio, and Mandahl Bay Beach in the Virgin Islands — around the nation and in foreign countries to stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

It's the most broad-based action yet against the four-state, $3.8 billion oil pipeline project that on Friday hit a roadblock in North Dakota based on objections brought by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

The tribe's opposition to the pipeline started with a small spirit camp this spring, and now as many as 4,000 people, most of them tribal members from all over the country, are gathered at three encampments on and near the reservation.

Josh Nelson, a Day of Action organizer with CREDO, said the tribes' unity, coupled with opposition in Iowa, has been the spark that inspired a flame of opposition that keeps on spreading.

"People all around the country are watching. This has struck a chord with the environmental and climate change groups and it all flows from tribal leadership and from farmers and landowners in Iowa," Nelson said.

Weekend arrests were made in Iowa, where landowners are protesting the use of DAPL's eminent domain to cross their land.

Dallas Goldtooth, a local organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network, said plans were being finalized Monday for a rally ceremony at the Standing Rock encampment, as well as a press conference in Bismarck with tribal leaders, including some camp visitors from as far away as Ecuador.

Nelson said the solidarity rallies will call on President Barack Obama to intervene and stop the pipeline. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. will join members of the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribal nations at a rally outside the White House late Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release.

Friday's joint action by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Justice and the Department of Interior temporarily halted construction at the Missouri River-Lake Oahe crossing point near the reservation until the project is thoroughly reviewed. Nelson said the agencies' action provided a lot of momentum over the weekend for getting the rallies organized.

"The forced delays may make it more difficult for the pipeline. We want to stop it outright, but, if the money behind the project dries up, that's great, too," he said.

Information on where the rallies will be held is at www.actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/nodapl-day-of-action-tuesday-sep-13.