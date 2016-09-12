Tina Pasun, 33, Arizona, sorts donated food Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, for the main kitchen in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp north of Cannon Ball, N.D. Pasun describes herself as “totally nomadic”.Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

Allen Coomsta Matt, left, of Saint Ignatius, Mont., brews coffee and tea Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp north of Cannon Ball, N.D. Dan Four Thunders, right, of Anadarko, Okla., calls Coomsta the barista of “Siouxbucks”.Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

Ralph Largo, 17, Campo, Calif., from left, leaps to block a shot while playing basketball Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, with Calvin Danielson, 18, Harrold, S.D., and Niko Gonzales, 20, Fort Thompson, S.D., in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp north of Cannon Ball, N.D.Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

NORTH OF THE STANDING ROCK SIOUX RESERVATION — Wood smoke swirled past Dan Four Thunders as he sipped coffee outside the main kitchen at the Camp of the Sacred Stones.

"This is Siouxbucks," he said, smiling. "And this is our star barista over here. Coffee, tea — he does it all."

The barista, 68-year-old Allen Coomsta Matt, had no time to stop and chat as he quickstepped from fire to fire, tending pots of coffee. Matt, who's from the Flathead Reservation in Montana, had rolled into camp the day before and set up his teepee in the wind and rain.

The next morning, he joined the ranks of volunteers who, for months, have been doing the daily work of accommodating the thousands of American Indians and others camped out to protest the planned crossing of the Dakota Access Pipeline under the Missouri River less than a mile north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Along with a steady drip of coffee, the expansive camp near Cannon Ball has multiple kitchens, a school for kids, a check-in tent for news media, a prayer space, corrals for horses, pits for compost, dumpsters for trash, rows of port-a-potties and tents full of donated food.

Non-stop meals

Nantinki Young, who goes by Tink, has been the camp's head chef for about four weeks. The camp initially had just one kitchen, but to meet demand, about six other satellite kitchens sprung up, said Young, who lives on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota.

Her day usually starts at 7 a.m. and doesn't end until midnight. She said the joy of feeding people keeps her going.

"We're here to protect the water," Young said, alluding to protesters' concerns about the risk the pipeline poses to Standing Rock's source of drinking water. "Without water, you have no life, and food goes right in hand-in-hand with that."

Meatloaf was on the lunch menu Friday, Sept. 9, and campers formed a queue leading to the central kitchen. "We go from breakfast right into lunch and right into dinner, so there's no in-between," Young said. "As we serve, we start getting the next meal started."

The kitchens use a combination of wood and propane to cook meals. A refrigerated semitrailer keeps food fresh — part of an effort to ensure the operation is sanitary, Young said.

"These are all our relatives," she said. "We don't want to get anybody sick."

With food preparation comes compost. Justin Banks knows this.

The 29-year-old from Arizona's Hopi Reservation and two helpers were assigned the daylong task of digging up prairie soil to create a six-foot deep pit for kitchen slop. Asked what his job description is, Banks said, "Whatever the matriarch tells us to do."

Who's the matriarch?

"I don't know," he said. "There's a lot of them."

Winter plans

Maybe not the matriarch but definitely a volunteer, 64-year-old Mamie Lookstwice left her home on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and came to the camp a month ago. Since then, she's been staffing the supply tent and sorting through donated tarps, baby food, baby wipes and other necessities of camp life.

"We get a lot of donations, and they go out to the people out there," the retiree said, holding a turquoise coffee mug and wearing a "Water Protector" button. "We try to meet their needs as much as we can."

Last week, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe lost its court battle in Washington, D.C., with the judge denying its request for an emergency injunction to halt construction of the $3.8 billion crude oil pipeline. But federal authorities put the project on hold until the tribe's concerns can be further addressed.

Pipeline opponents saw this as a victory, but they said they'll continue taking a stand at the campsite while legal matters play out, including the tribe's appeal of the judge's decision. However, what the camp will look like once the cold and snow of a North Dakota winter arrive is unknown.

"Some are planning for the winter," said Joseph Smith of Standing Rock's land management program. "We just don't know yet who's going to be here."

Smith, who was busy assembling a standup patio heater donated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, said his tribe is making arrangements for firewood, warm tents and other supplies to help campers last through the winter.

In the meantime, they're dealing with the rain and wind of late summer. "We tell everybody, 'Tie your tent down,'" Smith said.

Camp school

Blaze Starkey, a teacher at the camp's school, said cloudbursts once had the potential to cancel classes, which were all held outside until recently. Now that the school has four large tents, including a teepee, rain isn't an issue, he said.

Starkey is one of six teachers at the school, which has about 30 students, ages 6 to 13. "They're part of the whole reason why we're even trying to stop this pipeline," he said of the kids. "A camp without children would honestly be like a camp without life."

With such a large gathering of tribes from around the country, Starkey said, the camp itself is a learning experience for his students who, along with math, reading and writing, receive lessons from musicians, elders and other speakers. Starkey, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, is responsible for teaching the Lakota language.

To keep parents out of legal trouble, he said, the school fulfills requirements for home or public schooling in the students' home states. "We just want to make sure that while they're here, they have, like, a really high quality education."

Starkey, who lives in Wakpala, S.D., on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, said he arrived at the camp a few days after it first started in April, and occasionally, he makes the hourlong drive home to do laundry.

The 31-year-old said the school plans to stay open this winter and that there's talk of building classroom structures with more insulation. "In the past, you know, we lived in teepees in these winters for a long, long time," he said. "If you know how to set up a teepee, they're actually very warm."

On Friday afternoon, Matt the coffee-maker went to his teepee to escape the elements. He sat on his cot, took off his boots and reflected on why he was there.

"The cause for me is peace and prayer," he said. "We don't want violence. That's not what we came here for."